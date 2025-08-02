  • home icon
  • What happened to Napheesa Collier? Lynx star exiting game with visible pain against Aces explored

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 02, 2025 21:29 GMT
WNBA: JUL 14 Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
WNBA: JUL 14 Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

The Minnesota Lynx fans' worst nightmares came true on Saturday night when Napheesa Collier walked off the court in the game against the Las Vegas Aces with an injury. With 23 seconds left on the clock in the third quarter of the game, Collier jumped to collect a rebound.

However, she did not land properly and fell straight to the ground after a contact with an Aces player. Vegas attempted a fast break into a corner 3 play, but the shot missed. The play was then stopped as medical professionals rushed onto the site to help the Lynx guard.

When Collier stood with assistance, she appeared to be in pain and had to sit back down. Medical personnel and her teammates quickly surrounded her, blocking all camera angles with towels. The Lynx guard then left the game with help.

ESPN reported that Napheesa Collier has suffered a right ankle injury. Despite missing their star player, the Lynx secured a blowout 111-58 win over the Aces.

Edited by Ribin Peter
