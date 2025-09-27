What happened to Napheesa Collier? Lynx superstar in tears after brutal injury following collision with Alyssa Thomas (Sept. 26)

  • home icon
By Arhaan Raje
Modified Sep 27, 2025 04:09 GMT
Napheesa Collier potentially suffered a playoff-ending injury on Friday in Game 3 against the Phoenix Mercury after a collision with her counterpart, Alyssa Thomas. The incident occurred with 21 seconds left after Collier tried driving the ball past Thomas, but had her dribble picked by the Mercury star.

While the steal was clean, the aftermath of that collision led to Collier tweaking her ankle. According to coach Cheryl Reeve, Collier has "probably fractured" her ankle. She exited the game in tears, limping off the floor, and was helped by Lynx staff. Here's the clip of the entire incident:

On the other end of the floor, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was livid after she thought Napheesa Collier was fouled. Reeve and one of the assistants charged at the refs and had to be held back. Reeve already earned one technical foul and was issued another, leading to her ejection.

The Lynx trailed by six at that point and lost 86-74, going down 2-1 in the series with elimination Game 4 in Phoenix next. It seems like they may have to gut this out without superstar forward Collier, as the first impressions of her injury seem gruesome and may force her out for a long time.

Minnesota Lynx's chances of advancing after Napheesa Collier's injury take a massive hit

After a splendid regular season and first round, the Lynx finally may have met their match in the Mercury. Phoenix had an up-and-down run until the postseason, but it has bounced back and peaked at the right time, beating the Liberty in round one and now being one win away from dumping Minnesota.

The chances of that happening seem bright after Napheesa Collier's injury. She was solid defensively against Alyssa Thomas, who has been on a tear this season and has continued dominating in the playoffs. In Friday's contest, Collier finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three blocks, shooting 8 of 15.

Meanwhile, Thomas finished with a near triple-double, tallying 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. She also added five steals, including the game-sealing play on which Collier got injured with 21 seconds left.

