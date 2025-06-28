  • home icon
What happened to Paige Bueckers? Dallas Wings star guard's absence against Washington Mystics explored

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jun 28, 2025 19:19 GMT
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Paige Bueckers status for game against Washington Mystics [Picture Credit: Getty]

Paige Bueckers has been everything and perhaps more than what the Dallas Wings anticipated. After a 27-point game against the Indiana Fever, the Wings are bracing for their next game without their rookie star.

According to reports, the Wings are set to miss Bueckers for the Saturday game against the Washington Mystics. The team listed Bueckers out with a right knee injury on their injury report.

The Wings have not had the season they expected with Paige Bueckers on their new roster. They are the 12th seed in the WNBA with a 4-13 record. However, Bueckers has been stellar, showing her elite offensive game.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
