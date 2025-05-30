  • home icon
  What happened to Paige Bueckers? Dallas Wings star ruled out for 2 games explored

What happened to Paige Bueckers? Dallas Wings star ruled out for 2 games explored

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 30, 2025 23:03 GMT
Dallas Wings v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
What happened to Paige Bueckers? Dallas Wings star ruled out for 2 games explored (Image source: Getty)

Paige Bueckers will reportedly miss the next two games due to concussion protocol.

On Friday, the Dallas Wings announced that the 2025 No. 1 pick suffered a concussion during the 97-92 loss to Angel Reese's Chicago Sky on Thursday. In 36 minutes, Bueckers finished with 15 points and eight assists on 6-for-11.

Dallas and Chicago will have a rematch on Saturday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas and on Tuesday, the Wings will go up against the Storm at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Bueckers will be reevaluated following the Wings game versus the Storm.

This is a developing story.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
