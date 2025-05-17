What happened to Rae Burrell? Painful scenes unfold in WNBA as Sparks star carried to locker room after brutal injury

It seems Rae Burrell's season might be cut short as she sustained an injury in the LA Sparks' season opener against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday. Burrell had come on in the first quarter for her first game in her fourth season with the Sparks.

After 41 seconds, though, Burrell hurt herself while trying to contest Carla Leite's 3-point attempt. The incident happened late in the first quarter with 3:06 remaining. Julie Vanloo attacked the paint and dished it to an open Leite in the corner. Burrell responded and attempted to block the shot but broke her right knee instead.

Rae Burrell didn't necessarily bump into Carla Leite, nor did she land awkwardly on the floor. Burrell's right knee simply didn't handle the impact of her landing, which resulted in the injury. While the incident didn't look scary, Burrell couldn't walk back to the locker room and had to be carried out after she fell on the ground.

As of this writing, there isn't a clear timeline on when Burrell will return to the hardwood. There are also no reports yet on the severity of her knee injury.

WNBA fans react to Rae Burrell’s brutal knee injury

The LA Sparks have started their season with injury problems. Rae Burrell, who’s been a solid role player for them, could miss significant time because of injury.

Considering her reaction following her knee injury on Friday, it could keep her out for an extended period. Fans on social media couldn’t help but express their thoughts on Burrell’s misfortune.

Some showed concern towards the Sparks guard, while others were more concerned about LA’s chances in the 2025 WNBA season. Here’s what some fans said on X, (formerly Twitter):

“Oh my goodness Sparks already getting hit with the injury bug smh. Hope it's not as bad as it looks.”

“Hope it’s nothing serious for rae burrell. this f**king su**s i hate injuries man”

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"Rae burrell down holding her right knee and crying. 🙏🏾 prayers up,” one wrote.

“Rae burrell's injury ruined my night, i hope it's not as bad as it looks man smh,” chimed in another.

"No shot Rae just tore her whole knee first play of the season,” one said.

“Oh god it looks like bad for rae burrell. this team is f**king cursed,” another said.

