What happened to Satou Sabally? WNBA star ruled out of Phoenix Mercury's game against Dallas Wings

Satou Sabally's health is a major concern for the Phoenix Mercury as they face the Dallas Wings in a rematch on Monday. The Mercury were defeated 98-89 at the College Park Center on Thursday and will be looking to avenge their loss.
The forward was on the court for 32 minutes and recorded 20 points and 3 assists, as she returned to Dallas for the first time since her trade. Booed off by the Wings supporters, Sabally was expected to start in the reverse game but is listed as out on Mercury's injury report.
This will be concerning for the Mercury, as the All-Star joins Kahleah Copper and Lexi Held on the injury list. Despite her "out" status, Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts provided an update on her injury during a media availability at practice on Sunday.
"She (Sabally) is day-to-day with an ankle," he said via Desert Wave Media.
Satou Sabally's injury comes during a losing slump for the Phoenix Mercury. The defeat in Dallas marked their first back-to-back defeats of the season, as the Aces ended their six-game win streak before their loss to the Wings. Despite the losses, the Mercury are second in the standings and are 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Lynx.
Furthermore, Sabally will hope to return before the All-Star weekend after she was voted as a starter. This is her third All-Star nod, and she will be hopeful of making the event in Indy on July 19.
Satou Sabally hits back at the league over CBA talks but remains optimistic about their expansion plans
Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally shared her honest thoughts on the CBA negotiations between the league and the players on Wednesday, expressing her frustration.
"I think we can focus on our players in the union. We got a proposal from The League, which was honestly slap-in-the-face, and I think we really have to put an emphasis on the players that are in our league right now."
However, the forward remained optimistic as the league continues its expansion, with Philadelphia, Detroit, and Cleveland set to have WNBA teams by 2030.
"But I love to see the Leagues growing, adding these teams in Philly and Detroit, like how amazing is it that," she added.
The current CBA deal is set to expire at the end of this season, and the league remains in discussion with the players' union over a new deal.