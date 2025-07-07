What happened to Satou Sabally? WNBA star ruled out of Phoenix Mercury's game against Dallas Wings

Satou Sabally's health is a major concern for the Phoenix Mercury as they face the Dallas Wings in a rematch on Monday. The Mercury were defeated 98-89 at the College Park Center on Thursday and will be looking to avenge their loss.

Ad

The forward was on the court for 32 minutes and recorded 20 points and 3 assists, as she returned to Dallas for the first time since her trade. Booed off by the Wings supporters, Sabally was expected to start in the reverse game but is listed as out on Mercury's injury report.

This will be concerning for the Mercury, as the All-Star joins Kahleah Copper and Lexi Held on the injury list. Despite her "out" status, Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts provided an update on her injury during a media availability at practice on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

"She (Sabally) is day-to-day with an ankle," he said via Desert Wave Media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Satou Sabally's injury comes during a losing slump for the Phoenix Mercury. The defeat in Dallas marked their first back-to-back defeats of the season, as the Aces ended their six-game win streak before their loss to the Wings. Despite the losses, the Mercury are second in the standings and are 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Lynx.

Furthermore, Sabally will hope to return before the All-Star weekend after she was voted as a starter. This is her third All-Star nod, and she will be hopeful of making the event in Indy on July 19.

Ad

Satou Sabally hits back at the league over CBA talks but remains optimistic about their expansion plans

Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally shared her honest thoughts on the CBA negotiations between the league and the players on Wednesday, expressing her frustration.

"I think we can focus on our players in the union. We got a proposal from The League, which was honestly slap-in-the-face, and I think we really have to put an emphasis on the players that are in our league right now."

Ad

However, the forward remained optimistic as the league continues its expansion, with Philadelphia, Detroit, and Cleveland set to have WNBA teams by 2030.

"But I love to see the Leagues growing, adding these teams in Philly and Detroit, like how amazing is it that," she added.

Expand Tweet

The current CBA deal is set to expire at the end of this season, and the league remains in discussion with the players' union over a new deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More