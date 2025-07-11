"What’s happening under that water": WNBA fans stunned as video of Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers underwater act goes viral

Connecticut Sun teammates Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers have developed a close relationship this season. Mabrey, the veteran, has been spending time with the rookie while she recovers from a knee injury. On Thursday, a clip of the two in the swimming pool engaging fans on social media became viral.
In the video, Rivers told Mabrey, who could only be seen from the head up, that the pressure in the water was getting worse. Mabrey kept her posture when Rivers tried to stand on the star guard’s knees. When the former remained submerged, the latter called her “weak,” which only prompted fans to engage them more.
The Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers tandem has gotten much hype over the past two months. In mid-June, the two took hip-hop classes that basketball fans still have not gotten over with. Saniya has been trying to teach her the Shamar dance, which has been trending on TikTok.
The latest Mabrey-Rivers mash-up has only endeared them to fans even more.
Saniya Rivers helps Connecticut Sun end 10-game losing slump with Marina Mabrey watching from sidelines
The Connecticut Sun busted out of a 10-game losing slump by pulling off a 93-83 win against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. With Marina Mabrey cheering on from the sidelines, the home team arguably played its best game of the season. Tina Charles dropped 29 points and 11 rebounds, while Saniya Rivers contributed 11 points, seven assists, four rebounds and one block.
Connecticut, as it often does, had another slow and lethargic start. The Sun trailed 27-18 after 10 minutes, prompting the fans to rain boos and whistles on the home team. Charles and Co. bounced back in the fourth quarter, dominating the highly favored Storm 27-9 to win the game.
Tina Charles provided the scoring while Saniya Rivers dished three of her four dimes in the period. The rookie also had a hand in slowing down Storm All-Star guard Skylar Diggins, who shot 1-for-4.
After the game, Marina Mabrey and Rivers shared a heartfelt hug to celebrate the win.