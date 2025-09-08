What’s the longest winning streak in WNBA? Closer look as Las Vegas Aces flirt with historic feat

The Las Vegas Aces are the league’s hottest team, beating the Chicago Sky 80-66 to secure their 14th consecutive win. The victory pushed them to 28-14, No. 2 in the standings, and gave them momentum heading into the playoffs.Where does their 14-game streak stand in WNBA history? And how far can it go?Where do the Las Vegas Aces’ 14 straight wins rank?The Aces’ 14-game run since Aug. 3 set a new franchise record and is among the top five longest streaks in WNBA history. The most recent comparable streak came in 2021, when the Connecticut Sun also won 14 in a row.The all-time record is held by the 2001 LA Sparks with 18 consecutive victories. The 2014 Phoenix Mercury won 16 straight, while the 1998 Houston Comets strung together 15.Each of those teams went on to capture the championship.In postseason play, the longest streak belongs to the 2013-14 Minnesota Lynx and the 2001-02 Sparks, who both won nine straight.Las Vegas has the chance to push its streak to 16 before the regular season wraps up, with another game against the struggling Sky followed by the finale against the LA Sparks, who may already be out of contention.Even so, Aces coach Becky Hammon resists comparing this group’s streak to her past championship rosters.&quot;It's really hard to compare them,&quot; Hammon said last Thursday. &quot;Those teams were special and really set the standard. They set the standard that Aces basketball is about.&quot;How did the 2025 Aces turn things around?The Aces’ last loss came Aug. 2, when they were routed 111-58 by the Minnesota Lynx to fall to 14-14 on the year.Since then, they have reeled off 14 straight wins, including a 97-87 victory last Thursday over the same Lynx team that handed them that blowout defeat.During the streak, Las Vegas has posted the league’s top offensive rating (113.3) and the second-best net rating (13.5). They also rank second in field goal percentage (46.9%) and 3-point shooting (37.9%).A’ja Wilson has been at the center of the surge, averaging 27.4 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists during the stretch.Jackie Young (16.5 ppg, 5.9 apg and 5.1 rpg) and Chelsea Gray (11.2 ppg, 6.9 apg and 3.7 rpg) have also been highly productive.