  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • “What’s your sister doing?”: Napheesa Collier’s brother flexes as Lynx star bags highest rating on NBA 2K26

“What’s your sister doing?”: Napheesa Collier’s brother flexes as Lynx star bags highest rating on NBA 2K26

By Peter Okereke
Published Aug 16, 2025 12:27 GMT
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces - Source: Imagn
“What’s your sister doing?”: Napheesa Collier’s brother flexes as Lynx star bags highest rating on NBA 2K26 - Source: Imagn

Napheesa Collier's brother, Kai Collier, flexed her latest rating on NBA 2K26 among other top-ranked WNBA players. The Minnesota Lynx star led the pack in first place with a 98 overall rating, placing her ahead of A'ja Wilson (second, 97), Caitlin Clark (fourth, 96), and Sabrina Ionescu (sixth, 93), among others.

Ad

While celebrating his sister's latest achievement, Kai Collier shared a screenshot of the 2K26 ratings on his Instagram story on Friday.

"What's your sister doing?" he captioned the post.
Kai Collier&#039;s IG story (via @kaicollier24/Instagram)
Kai Collier's IG story (via @kaicollier24/Instagram)

Although Napheesa is sidelined due to a sprained right ankle, her performances on the court have earned her the top position on the list.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Other notable names on the player ratings include NY Liberty star Breanna Stewart (third, 97), Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (fifth, 95) and Seattle Storm star Nneka Ogwumike (seventh, 92). Meanwhile, Satou Sabally, Jonquel Jones and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese complete the list of the top-ranked WNBA stars.

Napheesa Collier revealed how Sylvia Fowles treated her during rookie year with the Lynx

Since being selected with the sixth pick in the 2019 WNBA draft by the Lynx, Napheesa Collier has grown leaps and bounds. Collier opened up about the treatment she received from Sylvia Fowles in a tribute ahead of her retirement in 2022.

Ad

According to her, the WNBA legend made her feel at home and eased the anxiety she had as a rookie.

"I'll never forget when I came to the Lynx my rookie year, I was so nervous," she wrote. "I was so anxious. I got to the locker room, and I’m just trying to not embarrass myself — and of course, within 30 seconds, the first person who came up to me was Syl.
Ad
"And immediately she was just like, ‘Baby, if you have any questions, you just come to me first, O.K.? Here is this legend, and she was just so welcoming, and so genuine, it made me feel so good...."

Fowles played eight seasons with the Lynx before retiring in August 2022. She was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025, highlighting her career achievements and legacy.

About the author
Peter Okereke

Peter Okereke

Twitter icon

Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Celebs, Pop Culture, Football and Basketball.
His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.

Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.
When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications