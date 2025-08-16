“What’s your sister doing?”: Napheesa Collier’s brother flexes as Lynx star bags highest rating on NBA 2K26

Napheesa Collier's brother, Kai Collier, flexed her latest rating on NBA 2K26 among other top-ranked WNBA players. The Minnesota Lynx star led the pack in first place with a 98 overall rating, placing her ahead of A'ja Wilson (second, 97), Caitlin Clark (fourth, 96), and Sabrina Ionescu (sixth, 93), among others.While celebrating his sister's latest achievement, Kai Collier shared a screenshot of the 2K26 ratings on his Instagram story on Friday.&quot;What's your sister doing?&quot; he captioned the post.Kai Collier's IG story (via @kaicollier24/Instagram)Although Napheesa is sidelined due to a sprained right ankle, her performances on the court have earned her the top position on the list.Other notable names on the player ratings include NY Liberty star Breanna Stewart (third, 97), Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (fifth, 95) and Seattle Storm star Nneka Ogwumike (seventh, 92). Meanwhile, Satou Sabally, Jonquel Jones and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese complete the list of the top-ranked WNBA stars.Napheesa Collier revealed how Sylvia Fowles treated her during rookie year with the LynxSince being selected with the sixth pick in the 2019 WNBA draft by the Lynx, Napheesa Collier has grown leaps and bounds. Collier opened up about the treatment she received from Sylvia Fowles in a tribute ahead of her retirement in 2022.According to her, the WNBA legend made her feel at home and eased the anxiety she had as a rookie.&quot;I'll never forget when I came to the Lynx my rookie year, I was so nervous,&quot; she wrote. &quot;I was so anxious. I got to the locker room, and I’m just trying to not embarrass myself — and of course, within 30 seconds, the first person who came up to me was Syl.&quot;And immediately she was just like, ‘Baby, if you have any questions, you just come to me first, O.K.? Here is this legend, and she was just so welcoming, and so genuine, it made me feel so good....&quot;Fowles played eight seasons with the Lynx before retiring in August 2022. She was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025, highlighting her career achievements and legacy.