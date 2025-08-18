  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Atlanta Dream
  • "What? The Atlanta Dream defeat the Atlanta Dream?": Fans react over embarrassing WNBA mix-up in botched announcement

"What? The Atlanta Dream defeat the Atlanta Dream?": Fans react over embarrassing WNBA mix-up in botched announcement

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 18, 2025 19:43 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Fans react over embarrassing WNBA mix-up in Atlanta Dream botched announcement (image credit: getty)

The Atlanta Dream snapped the Golden State Valkyries’ four-game winning streak on Sunday 79-63. However, the WNBA’s X account botched the announcement in an embarrassing mix-up.

Ad
WNBA error on X/via @ annie_marieg
WNBA error on X/via @ annie_marieg

Fans on social media responded to it, including one fan who called the account administrator out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Uhhh what?! The Atlanta Dream defeat the Atlanta Dream? I do social media for a living, so I get that mistakes happen. But this is just ridiculous. Like, did you read what you wrote before you hit post?" the fan wrote.
Ad

The account edited the error, but a fan jokingly pointed out that they still saw it.

"Nah we ain’t forget," the fan said.

Others made fun of the error.

"Go home, WNBA, you're drunk," one fan tweeted.
"finally correct…" another fan wrote.
"They say the only one who can stop the Atlanta dream is the Atlanta dream," one fan commented.
Ad

Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds. Brionna Jones contributed 13 points, two assists and nine rebounds, while Allisha Gray added 13 points, three rebounds and four assists.

It was the Valkyries' first loss since Aug. 6. Veronica Burton led their charge with 16 points, one rebound and five assists. Cecilia Zandalasini was the only other Golden State player in double figures, scoring 11, alongside four rebounds and two assists.

What’s next for the Atlanta Dream?

Atlanta climbed to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. After their impressive win over the Valkyries, the Dream, who have a 22-12 record, head into a challenging stretch. Their next game is on Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aces, who have won seven consecutive matchups.

Ad
A&#039;ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces passes the ball to Jackie Young #0 as Brionna Jones #24 and Maya Caldwell #33 of the Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces passes the ball to Jackie Young #0 as Brionna Jones #24 and Maya Caldwell #33 of the Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty

Beyond that, they have back-to-back games versus the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty, both formidable playoff contenders.

Ad

Allisha Gray continues to shine. She recently earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors and has been dominant after the All-Star break. She is averaging 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

The defending champions, the Liberty, remain the favorites to win the title. However, the Lynx have been exceptionally strong even without injured MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier.

Analysts are starting to view Atlanta as legitimate title contenders and not just a fringe playoff team. How it will navigate its next games against fellow title contenders would prove how serious the team is in its championship aspirations.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications