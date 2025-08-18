"What? The Atlanta Dream defeat the Atlanta Dream?": Fans react over embarrassing WNBA mix-up in botched announcement

The Atlanta Dream snapped the Golden State Valkyries’ four-game winning streak on Sunday 79-63. However, the WNBA’s X account botched the announcement in an embarrassing mix-up.

WNBA error on X/via @ annie_marieg

Fans on social media responded to it, including one fan who called the account administrator out.

"Uhhh what?! The Atlanta Dream defeat the Atlanta Dream? I do social media for a living, so I get that mistakes happen. But this is just ridiculous. Like, did you read what you wrote before you hit post?" the fan wrote.

The account edited the error, but a fan jokingly pointed out that they still saw it.

"Nah we ain’t forget," the fan said.

Others made fun of the error.

"Go home, WNBA, you're drunk," one fan tweeted.

"finally correct…" another fan wrote.

"They say the only one who can stop the Atlanta dream is the Atlanta dream," one fan commented.

Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds. Brionna Jones contributed 13 points, two assists and nine rebounds, while Allisha Gray added 13 points, three rebounds and four assists.

It was the Valkyries' first loss since Aug. 6. Veronica Burton led their charge with 16 points, one rebound and five assists. Cecilia Zandalasini was the only other Golden State player in double figures, scoring 11, alongside four rebounds and two assists.

What’s next for the Atlanta Dream?

Atlanta climbed to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. After their impressive win over the Valkyries, the Dream, who have a 22-12 record, head into a challenging stretch. Their next game is on Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aces, who have won seven consecutive matchups.

A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces passes the ball to Jackie Young #0 as Brionna Jones #24 and Maya Caldwell #33 of the Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty

Beyond that, they have back-to-back games versus the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty, both formidable playoff contenders.

Allisha Gray continues to shine. She recently earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors and has been dominant after the All-Star break. She is averaging 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

The defending champions, the Liberty, remain the favorites to win the title. However, the Lynx have been exceptionally strong even without injured MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier.

Analysts are starting to view Atlanta as legitimate title contenders and not just a fringe playoff team. How it will navigate its next games against fellow title contenders would prove how serious the team is in its championship aspirations.

