What is the WNBA commissioner's salary? Comparing Cathy Engelbert's yearly earnings against top league talent

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has been under fire as the relationship between her players and the league’s leadership continues to deteriorate. Things were already looking rough as the WNBPA and the league have failed to find common ground on a new CBA despite months of negotiations.Things worsened after Napheesa Collier read a scathing statement during her exit interview, criticizing Engelbert and calling out her shortcomings, citing inconsistent officiating and other issues. Collier’s statement has seemingly united both former and current WNBA players against Engelbert.Over the years, the WNBA players’ salaries have been widely discussed as women’s basketball has quickly gained a new audience. In light of the CBA negotiations and the controversy surrounding Cathy Engelbert, it's a good time to look at the commissioner’s WNBA salary.While there are no official reports on what Cathy Engelbert earns as the WNBA’s commissioner, she likely makes less than NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who reportedly earns $10 million annually.Before heading up the league, Engelbert had served as the CEO of Deloitte's Global Sports Business, where she reportedly earned $3 million annually.Her earnings are likely still in that range, as she probably wouldn’t have accepted a pay cut to move to the WNBA. Let’s take a look at how this estimate holds up against the top players in the WNBA.How much more does Cathy Engelbert make than the WNBA’s top talent?The maximum salary a player could make in the WNBA’s 2025 season was $249,244. Two of the league’s best players, Napheesa Collier and A’ja Wilson, made $214,284 and $200,000, respectively. The player with the most pull in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark, didn’t even reach six figures, making $78,066 during her sophomore season. Meanwhile, the highest-paid coaches in the league, Becky Hammon and Nate Tibbetts, reportedly make over $1 million annually. Here are the league's top five earners in 2025:Kelsey Mitchell - $269,244Jewell Loyd - $249,032Arike Ogunbowale - $249,032Kahleah Copper - $248,134Sabrina Ionescu - $222,060Even if we were to combine the earnings of these five players (~ $1.2 million), it would still be less than what Engelbert likely makes. For a different view, she likely earns more than 11x the league's highest-paid player in 2025 (Kelsey Mitchell).Despite discussing groundbreaking new TV deals and expanding the league to 15 teams over the last two seasons, Cathy Engelbert finds herself in a tough position, facing scrutiny from fans and players.