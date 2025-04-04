What are WNBA Draft eligibility rules? Age restrictions, college degree requirements & more

The Shed in New York City will host the 2025 WNBA draft on April 14. After last year’s highly anticipated class headed by Caitlin Clark, the next group of prospects is already creating a buzz. Many are excited to see where Paige Bueckers, Aneesah Morrow, Kiki Iriafen and other collegiate stars will play next season.

While most are excited to see the next basketball standouts join the WNBA, some are also wondering why certain prospects are ineligible to join. Unlike the NBA where collegiate stars can play one season and then turn pro, the women’s league has more stringent rules.

Per the WNBA, here are the rules for draft eligibility:

“The league requires domestic draft entrants to be at least 22 years old during the year in which the draft takes place and to have no remaining college eligibility or to renounce any future college eligibility. International draftees must be at least 20 years old during the year in which the draft takes place.”

Some NCAA players who are eligible for the draft can opt to remain in college as long as they are still allowed to do so. UCLA star Lauren Betts is 21 years old, making her eligible for the WNBA. Betts, though, has played only three seasons of collegiate ball, which gives her the option to stay out of the pro league for now.

A college degree is not needed to join WNBA draft

WNBA draft eligibility is on the league and players' collective bargaining agreement (CBA):

“All NCAA players who graduate from a four-year college within three months of the draft, or are four years removed from high school graduation, or turn at least 22 years old during the year in which the draft takes place are eligible.”

Based on this rule, fans who want to see Juju Watkins in the WNBA draft, will be disappointed. Watkins, who graduated from Windward School in 2023, is ineligible. The USC star does not need a college degree to turn pro. She just has to wait for two more years removed from college graduation to be allowed to join the WNBA.

2025 WNBA draft expected to be deep

Even without Juju Watkins, Lauren Betts and Azzi Fudd, the 2025 WNBA draft is expected to be deep. Heading the pool is Bueckers, the presumptive No. 1 pick who will likely go to the Dallas Wings.

Notre Dame's Sonia Citron, USC's Kiki Iriafen, France's Dominique Malonga and LSU's Aneesah Morrow are just some of the names to watch out for.

Which players are you most excited to see get picked in the 2025 WNBA draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

