When is the 2025 WNBA draft? Date, time, location, and more explored

The 2025 WNBA Draft has been scheduled for April, prior to the start of the season. With anticipation for the 2025 season at an all-time high, fans have been eagerly awaiting details on the draft. On Wednesday, the league announced that the 29th annual draft, presented by State Farm, will be held in New York City.

The league also notably announced that this will be the second year in a row that fans will be in attendance at the draft, with tickets available through TicketMaster.

2025 WNBA Draft: Date, Time and Location

Date: Monday, Apr. 14, 2025.

Time: 7:30-9:30 p.m. ET

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: The Shed

Broadcasting info: ESPN

In addition to the WNBA Draft, which will air on ESPN from 7:30-9:30 p.m. ET, the network will also host a WNBA Countdown show, which will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

2025 WNBA Draft Order

First Round

Dallas Wings

Seattle Storm

Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics

Golden State Valkyries

Washington Mystics

New York Liberty

Connecticut Sun

LA Sparks

PICK FORFEITED BY ACES

Chicago Sky

Minnesota Lynx

Dallas Wings

Second Round

Las Vegas Aces

Dallas Wings

Minnesota Lynx

Chicago Sky

Golden State Valkyries

Atlanta Dream

Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever

LA Sparks

Chicago Sky

Washington Mystics

Minnesota Lynx

Connecticut Sun

Third Round

Seattle Storm

Dallas Wings

LA Sparks

Seattle Storm

Golden State Valkyries

Dallas Wings

Washington Mystics

Indiana Fever

Seattle Storm

Las Vegas Aces

Atlanta Dream

Minnesota Lynx

New York Liberty

2025 WNBA Draft Preview

While it's no secret that the Dallas Wings are expected to select Paige Bueckers with the first pick in the WNBA Draft, there are still many unknowns about this year's draft.

Mock drafts have Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron projected to go second and third, however, draft day trades could shake up different teams' draft boards. Additionally, with the Golden State Valkyries looking to build out their roster for the team's first season, it will be interesting to see how things shake out.

