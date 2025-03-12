When is the 2025 WNBA draft? Date, time, location, and more explored

The 2025 WNBA Draft has been scheduled for April, prior to the start of the season. With anticipation for the 2025 season at an all-time high, fans have been eagerly awaiting details on the draft. On Wednesday, the league announced that the 29th annual draft, presented by State Farm, will be held in New York City.
The league also notably announced that this will be the second year in a row that fans will be in attendance at the draft, with tickets available through TicketMaster.
2025 WNBA Draft: Date, Time and Location
- Date: Monday, Apr. 14, 2025.
- Time: 7:30-9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: The Shed
- Broadcasting info: ESPN
In addition to the WNBA Draft, which will air on ESPN from 7:30-9:30 p.m. ET, the network will also host a WNBA Countdown show, which will begin at 7 p.m. ET.
2025 WNBA Draft Order
First Round
- Dallas Wings
- Seattle Storm
- Washington Mystics
- Washington Mystics
- Golden State Valkyries
- Washington Mystics
- New York Liberty
- Connecticut Sun
- LA Sparks
- PICK FORFEITED BY ACES
- Chicago Sky
- Minnesota Lynx
- Dallas Wings
Second Round
- Las Vegas Aces
- Dallas Wings
- Minnesota Lynx
- Chicago Sky
- Golden State Valkyries
- Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever
- LA Sparks
- Chicago Sky
- Washington Mystics
- Minnesota Lynx
- Connecticut Sun
Third Round
- Seattle Storm
- Dallas Wings
- LA Sparks
- Seattle Storm
- Golden State Valkyries
- Dallas Wings
- Washington Mystics
- Indiana Fever
- Seattle Storm
- Las Vegas Aces
- Atlanta Dream
- Minnesota Lynx
- New York Liberty
2025 WNBA Draft Preview
While it's no secret that the Dallas Wings are expected to select Paige Bueckers with the first pick in the WNBA Draft, there are still many unknowns about this year's draft.
Mock drafts have Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron projected to go second and third, however, draft day trades could shake up different teams' draft boards. Additionally, with the Golden State Valkyries looking to build out their roster for the team's first season, it will be interesting to see how things shake out.