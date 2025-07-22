  • home icon
  • "When the direct deposit hits": Sabrina Ionescu, Paige Bueckers & more poke fun as Sonia Citron celebrates major milestone

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 22, 2025 12:01 GMT
Sabrina Ionescu, Paige Bueckers & more poke fun at Sonia Citron

Sabrina Ionescu, Paige Bueckers and other WNBA players poked fun at Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron. The first-year player participated in her first-ever All-Star Game over the weekend. Citron was part of the main event and the 3-point contest.

The Mystics’ rookie shared pictures celebrating her major milestone on Instagram on Monday. Other All-Stars, including her teammate and fellow rookie Kiki Iriafen, flocked to the post’s comments section to poke fun at Citron.

“When that direct deposit hits 🤣😩,” Ionescu wrote.
“Great shot of my 🍑,” Iriafen commented.
“Just two rooks with naked knees,” commented Bueckers.
“ 🔥🤩,” Sutton wrote.
“😂 *hits THEE emot*, wrote Brittney Sykes.
“Last slide yeh.” Georgia Amoore commented.
Sabrina Ionescu, Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen and more react to Sonia Citron's Instagram post

Sabrina Ionescu’s comments seem to be in reference to her gesture towards the Mystics rookie. After winning the 3-point contest on Friday, the New York Liberty guard said that she would give half the prize money to Sonia Citron. The star guard praised the rookie for having the courage to participate in the 3-point contest.

Drafted with the No. 3 pick, Citron has been one of the best rookies from the 2025 class. She has made 22 appearances for the Mystics, averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. She is shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range.

"Didn't think she was being for real": Sonia Citron on Sabrina Ionescu's gesture at the All-Star weekend

Sabrina Ionescu gave away half of the $62,575 prize the league gave her for winning the 3-point contest to Sonia Citron. The Mystics' rookie, who will receive more than $31,000 despite finishing last in the contest, couldn't believe the news at first.

Speaking to reporters after Ionescu's claim, Citron said she didn't think the Liberty guard was being "for real."

"I didn't think she was being for real at all, but I guess she was," Citron said on Saturday. "We just talked on the bus and she was like, 'No, I said it so I have to do it.'"

Ionescu plans on donating the other half of her prize money to her foundation, SI20. After an eventful All-Star break, the Washington Mystics will return to the court on Tuesday to take on the LA Sparks.

