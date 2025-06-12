"When hate don't work they start telling lies": Angel Reese's agent and mother react as Sky star makes feelings known on struggles, critics and grind

Angel Reese expressed her feelings about competing in the league while facing challenges and critics. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Chicago Sky forward shared several photos of herself. In one slide, she was in action for the team in a WNBA game.
In another snap, she all smiles with her teammates in the locker room, while other photos showed her grinding on the court in practice sessions.
"Every successful person you admire survived a season you didn’t see. Idols turn into rivals. Everything becomes about survival," Reese wrote.
Reese's agent, Jeanine Ogbonnaya, and her mom, Angel Webb, expressed their support for the WNBA star in the comments section.
"when the hate don't work, they start telling lies 😮," Ogbonnaya wrote.
"My main apple scrapple 😘😘," Webb commented.
Other notable names who sent love and support to Reese are her Chicago teammate Kamilla Cardoso, Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and college basketball star Olivia Miles.
This season, Reese is averaging 10.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
Angel Reese awarded BET Sportswoman of the Year despite poor start to 2025 season
Angel Reese added another award to her cabinet despite a poor start to the 2025 WNBA season under Tyler Marsh. On Monday, the Chicago Sky forward won the BET Sportswoman of the Year award for the third straight year.
The prestigious award recognizes exceptional sportsmen and women, and the event was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Reese won over Aces star A'ja Wilson, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and gymnast Simone Biles, among others.
Reese opened up on how she felt about winning it again.
"It's great," Reese said on Tuesday. "... Obviously, this is my third one. Obviously, it really meant something to other people today, because it's me. And I just focus on basketball. I come into work every day at work. I don't complain. I don't care about anything else. I have bad days."
"I haven't been playing well at all. And I can sit here and just mope around and point the finger, but it's been me. And I take accountability."
Reese and the Sky have won just two games out of six, and lost two in the 2025 Commissioner's Cup.