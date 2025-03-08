"When did she start body building?" - WNBA fans stunned over Caitlin Clark looking jacked up at latest Iowa game

On Friday, 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark attended the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. During the match, a screenshot of the Indiana Fever star fist-pumping went viral, with fans taking note of her impressive physique.

Ad

Since the end of the 2024 WNBA season, Clark has taken some time off from competitive basketball to relax and enjoy activities like golfing.

Since she went right from the NCAA season into her rookie year in the WNBA, rather than participating in Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled league, Clark wanted some time off.

From the looks of things, however, she hasn't skipped out on any offseason workouts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans were quick to take note, and many were left in awe of the star's offseason gains:

"This doesn't even look real...When did she start body building? She increased her range by 5'," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"She’ll be badass this year," another fan added.

"They won't be pushing her around next year," a fan replied.

Here are other fan reactions:

"Free tickets to the gun show," one fan wrote.

"Her bully count for next season just dropped by 40%," another fan tweeted.

"Our girl is JACKED," a fan posted.

Caitlin Clark says she misses the March Madness

While the 2025 WNBA season is rapidly approaching, Caitlin Clark is gearing up for the start of March Madness later this month. Ahead of Selection Sunday next weekend, Clark spoke with courtside reporter Elise Woodward at Iowa's recent game against Ohio State.

Ad

During the interview, she spoke about how much she enjoys supporting the Iowa Hawkeyes and how excited she is about first-year coach Jan Jensen. Additionally, she also expressed her excitement about the upcoming March Madness slate while indicating that she misses the buzz surrounding this time of the year:

"It's pretty fun, and I love getting to be able to support this program," Clark said. "Obviously a lot of these girls were my teammates, and getting to see Jan in her first year and they're playing their best basketball right now. So just to get to be supportive of them, and I love this time of the year in March. I miss it. So it's fun getting to support them."

Ad

Expand Tweet

When the 2025 March Madness tournament ends, Caitlin Clark will have less than a month to prepare for the Indiana Fever's first preseason game in early May. The team's regular season will tip off on May 17 with a home game against the Chicago Sky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback