When will WNBA announce All-WNBA & All-Defensive teams? League’s new award schedule amid tensions explored

WNBA awards are being announced one by one throughout the course of the playoffs. Earlier in the postseason, the league already announced the winners for most of the awards. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was named the MVP and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers earned the Rookie of the Year award.Some of the awards that haven't been announced yet include the All-WNBA and All-Defensive teams. On Monday, the league made public the final dates for the award distributionFor the All-Defensive teams, the First and Second Teams will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 8. That will be followed by the All-WNBA Teams on Friday, Oct. 10.The MVP finalists are expected to be named in the First Team. Wilson, together with Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier, will be included. There is tension within the league after Collier publicly slammed the leadership of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert last week. Meanwhile, fans are curious to know if Indiana Fever star Cailtin Clark will make an All-WNBA team. Clark was limited to just 13 games this season and spent most of the year on the bench due to her groin injury. She only averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds, and 8.8 assists, which was also below average.Last season, she was part of the First Team, after averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists.Adam Silver comments on the WNBA's CBA talksThe WNBA is currently working on a potential new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The players anticipate receiving greater pay under the terms of the new contract. On Monday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was asked about his thoughts on the current CBA standoff between the players' association and the league.“Cathy Engelbert has presided over historic growth in the league but there’s no question that there’s issues that we need to address with our players, not just economic,” Silver said. “There’s relationship issues as well. I’m confident we can fix those over time and this league can continue to be on the rocket trajectory that it’s on right now.”Silver stated that he has faith that Cathy Engelbert, the league's commissioner, would reach an agreement with the players.&quot;We will get a deal done with the players,” Silver said. “Lots of work left to be done, but we’ll of course get a new collective bargaining agreement.”According to Engelbert's past statement about the CBA deal, an agreement could be finalized after October 31, provided that players agree to the terms proposed by the league.