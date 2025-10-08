  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Las Vegas Aces
  • When will WNBA announce All-WNBA & All-Defensive teams? League’s new award schedule amid tensions explored

When will WNBA announce All-WNBA & All-Defensive teams? League’s new award schedule amid tensions explored

By Reign Amurao
Published Oct 08, 2025 00:39 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Looking at when the WNBA will announce the rest of the awards (Image Source: GETTY)

WNBA awards are being announced one by one throughout the course of the playoffs. Earlier in the postseason, the league already announced the winners for most of the awards. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was named the MVP and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers earned the Rookie of the Year award.

Ad

Some of the awards that haven't been announced yet include the All-WNBA and All-Defensive teams. On Monday, the league made public the final dates for the award distribution

For the All-Defensive teams, the First and Second Teams will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 8. That will be followed by the All-WNBA Teams on Friday, Oct. 10.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The MVP finalists are expected to be named in the First Team. Wilson, together with Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier, will be included.

There is tension within the league after Collier publicly slammed the leadership of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert last week.

Meanwhile, fans are curious to know if Indiana Fever star Cailtin Clark will make an All-WNBA team. Clark was limited to just 13 games this season and spent most of the year on the bench due to her groin injury. She only averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds, and 8.8 assists, which was also below average.

Ad

Last season, she was part of the First Team, after averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

Adam Silver comments on the WNBA's CBA talks

The WNBA is currently working on a potential new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The players anticipate receiving greater pay under the terms of the new contract. On Monday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was asked about his thoughts on the current CBA standoff between the players' association and the league.

Ad
“Cathy Engelbert has presided over historic growth in the league but there’s no question that there’s issues that we need to address with our players, not just economic,” Silver said. “There’s relationship issues as well. I’m confident we can fix those over time and this league can continue to be on the rocket trajectory that it’s on right now.”
Ad
Ad

Silver stated that he has faith that Cathy Engelbert, the league's commissioner, would reach an agreement with the players.

"We will get a deal done with the players,” Silver said. “Lots of work left to be done, but we’ll of course get a new collective bargaining agreement.”

According to Engelbert's past statement about the CBA deal, an agreement could be finalized after October 31, provided that players agree to the terms proposed by the league.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications