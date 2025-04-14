Where to watch 2025 WNBA draft? TV details, streaming options and more (Apr. 14)

Basketball fans have another exciting event to look forward to just a week after the conclusion of NCAA March Madness. The 2025 WNBA draft is set to take place at The Shed at Hudson Yards on April 14.

Ad

16 top prospects, including Paige Bueckers and Hailey Van Lith, will attend the event in New York City, with many more hoping to hear their names called by the WNBA commissioner.

Here's a closer look at how interested individuals can watch the 2025 WNBA draft live across various platforms.

Where to watch the 2025 WNBA draft?

The event will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also use Fubo, Sling, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV to stream the 2025 WNBA draft live.

Ad

Trending

What time does the 2025 WNBA draft begin?

The 2025 WNBA draft is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PST). The pre-draft coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. EST (4:00 p.m. PST).

Ad

Which team has the #1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft?

The Dallas Wings won the WNBA lottery despite having the second-best (22.7%) odds. As a result, they are awarded the #1 pick in the WNBA draft.

UConn’s Paige Bueckers is widely expected to be selected by the Wings as the No.1 overall pick of the draft.

What is the 2025 WNBA draft order?

While a total of 63 prospects have declared for the 2025 WNBA draft, only 38 players are set to be picked across three rounds. The order for the first round is:

Ad

#1. Dallas Wings

#2. Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles Sparks)

#3. Washington Mystics (from Chicago Sky)

#4. Washington Mystics

#5. Golden State Valkyries

#6. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta Dream via Dallas Wings)

#7. Connecticut Sun (from Phoenix Mercury via New York Liberty)

#8. Connecticut Sun (from Indiana Fever)

#9. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm)

#10. Chicago Sky (from Connecticut Sun)

#11. Chicago Sky (from Minnesota Lynx)

#12. Dallas Wings (from New York Liberty via Phoenix Mercury)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More