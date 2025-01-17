Where to watch Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls? TV details and streaming options for 2025 Unrivaled (Jan. 17)

The new 3x3 basketball league "Unrivaled" will kick off on Friday as the Mist BC face the Lunar Owls. The inaugural game of the tournament is expected to be watched by plenty as a new era in women's basketball unfolds.

When and where is the Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls?

The game between the Mist BC and the Lunar Owls is scheduled for tip off at 7 p.m. ET at the MediaPro Center in Miami.

The venue was designed specially to host 3x3 matches and can hold 850 people. It also has facilities like a makeup room by Sephora and dressing rooms for all six teams.

Where to watch the Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls?

The historic game will be broadcast on Television and can be streamed as well. Vewers can use the Sling TV App to stream it, while TNT Sports will telecast the games on television. The fixture is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the broadcast will begin at around 4:30 p.m..

Who is suiting up for the Mist BC and the Lunar Owls?

Unrivaled League's first game will feature teams that host the co-founders of the league, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, who will also serve as the captains of their respective teams. Including the captains, all teams have six players and a coach.

Mist BC players and coach

The six players suiting up for Mist Basketball Club are captain Breanna Stewart, Connecticut Suns guard DiJonai Carrington, two-time WNBA champion Courtney Vandersloot, Seattle Storm's Jewel Lloyd, Canadian star Aaliyah Edwards, and LA Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson. The coach is Phil Handy, a former LA Lakers assistant coach.

Lunar Owls players and coach

The Lunar Owls boast a talented roster that includes notable players. They are Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams from the Minnesota Lynx, Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Seattle Storm, Alisha Gray from the Atlanta Dream and Shakira Austin of the Washington Mystics.

Although Cameron Brink is a part of the squad, she will miss the inaugural season due to an ACL injury. The coach will be DJ Sackmann, an experienced skills coach in both the NBA and the WNBA.

