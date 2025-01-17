Angel Reese will be hoping she and the Rose BC can get off to a winning start as the Unrivaled league tips off its historic season on Friday in Miami. This league has the potential to become one of the biggest financial benefactors for women’s basketball.

Founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, the 3x3 basketball league aims to showcase exceptional talent by blending seasoned veterans with emerging stars eager to make their mark.

Two games are scheduled for Friday. Breanna Stewart's Mist and Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls will kick off the season in the curtain-raiser showpiece, followed by Angel Reese's Rose BC facing off against Aliyah Boston's Vinyl.

The Rose BC has bolstered its roster with top-tier players such as Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Lexie Hull, Angel Reese, Azura Stevens and Brittney Sykes, and it hopes to get off to a winning start on Friday.

Similarly, the Vinyl, coached by Teresa Weatherspoon, boasts a roster of All-Star talent, including Aliyah Boston, Rae Burrell, Jordin Canada, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard and Arike Ogunbowale.

When and where is Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC?

The opening day clash between the Rose and the Vinyl will take place at the MediaPro Center, a custom facility located in Miami. The tip-off is scheduled for 8 pm ET on Friday.

Are tickets still being sold?

Tickets are still being sold to fans up until tip-off. Fans can purchase the tickets on online platforms such as StubHub, where the price is currently listed at $1,769. Although it's recommended to buy in advance, with prices starting from $250.

Where to watch Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC?

For those keen to catch every minute of this Unrivalled action, multiple viewing options are available. The game will be broadcast live on TNT, with the broadcast starting at 6 pm ET, leading up to an 8 pm tip-off. All the Unrivaled games will be shown on either TNT or TruTV throughout the season.

Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC live streaming details

For those preferring to stream, it’s available via Sling, DirecTV Stream and Max website or app. Make sure your subscription is active to enjoy uninterrupted access to the game.

One player to watch: Angel Reese

One of the most recognisable faces of the WNBA and the Unrivaled is Angel Reese and for good reason. Reese had a historic rookie season with the Sky, averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

The 22-year-old put in the hard work after a season-ending wrist injury. However, her shooting is something that she has been trying to work on recently. Learning from veterans like Kahleah Copper could help Reese expand her skills beyond rebounding.

