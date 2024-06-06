Where to watch the Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky 2024 WNBA Game? Date, time and streaming options

The matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky is set to take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It will be an important game for the Mystics as they are having the worst season of all the teams in the league. They have been on a nine-game losing streak and are yet to secure their first win.

Compared to last season where the Washington camp had a 21-19 record, this season has not gone in their favor thus far. The Chicago Sky on the other hand is coming from a two-game losing streak, with a 3-5 record. They will try their best to make quick work of the Mystics and get back to their winning ways.

The key matchup to keep an eye on would be between Mystics' Aaliyah Edwards and Sky's Angel Reese. Edwards has been delivering consistent performances and showing good form per game.

Meanwhile, the "Chi-Town Barbie" Reese has also been honing her defensive prowess with each passing match. She collected ten rebounds in her last game against the New York Liberty which her team lost with a final score of 75-88.

When and Where to watch the Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky?

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT)

Game Arena: Capital One Arena

Location: Washington, D.C.

Tickets: Fans can purchase the tickets for the Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky game on Ticketmaster.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky?

There are very limited ways that fans can watch the WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky. The telecast of the live game will be available to watch on 106.7 The Fan, Monumental Sports Network, and The U.

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky Live-streaming Details

The Washington Mystics versus Chicago Sky game will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. A full recap of the game, once it has ended, will also be available to watch for the WNBA league pass subscribers.

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky Injury Report

The Washington Mystics will be down two players going against the Chicago Sky on Thursday night. Shakira Austin will be out due to a hip injury while Brittney Sykes will be out because of her left ankle.

As for the Chicago Sky, most of their players are healthy and will be available to participate in the game except for Diamond DeShields who is still on a day to day status.