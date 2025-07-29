  • home icon
Who is Angel Reese's new teammate, Sevgi Uzun? Know all about Chicago Sky's Turkish guard

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Jul 29, 2025 05:12 GMT
Who is Angel Reese
Who is Angel Reese's new teammate, Sevgi Uzun? (Image Source: Instagram, @sevgiuzun10, @angelreese5)

Angel Reese will look forward to a new teammate as the Chicago Sky added a new guard to their roster. They signed former Phoenix Mercury guard Sevgi Uzun on Monday. Uzun appeared in seven games for the Mercury this season and racked up 11 points and 14 assists.

Now with the Sky, Uzun signed a rest-of-season contract, which means she will suit up for Chicago until the 2025 season concludes. While it's exciting to learn that more help is coming the Sky's way, not many may be aware of who Uzun is.

also-read-trending Trending

Sevgi Uzun started playing in the WNBA last season at the age of 26. She first played for the Dallas Wings. Uzun played all 40 regular-season games, starting 19. During her rookie year, she averaged 4.4 points, 3.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds.

While Uzun may not be statistically efficient, she has some qualities that could help Angel Reese and the Sky. Uzun is a two-way guard who can create offensive opportunities and defensive stops. She has quick hands and can poke the ball free, especially in dire situations.

Angel Reese injury update

Angel Reese hasn't played since the start of the second half of the WNBA season. She was in attendance to participate in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities but hasn't played on the hardwood since, which was due to a back injury sustained during the weekend.

Reese's absence was a major blow to the Chicago Sky as they failed to beat the Indiana Fever on Sunday despite Caitlin Clark's absence. However, it seems that the Sky's star center could return on Tuesday against the Washington Mystics. According to reports, Reese's availability status has been upgraded to probable.

The Chicago Sky are 12th place with a 7-18 record. With 19 games remaining in their regular season, they have a small chance of making the playoffs.

Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

