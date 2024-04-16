Who is Holly Rowe? Closer look at personal and professional life of telecaster

Holly Rowe is perhaps the most recognizable face during the 2024 WNBA Draft outside of the prospects headed by Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink. Just last month alone, she was a staple on the sidelines covering the women’s NCAA March Madness Tournament. With viewership reaching over 18.7 million in the championship game between Iowa and South Carolina, Rowe has become more popular than ever.

Rowe never played basketball in college but quickly made a name for herself at Brigham Young University as a news reporter. From BYU, she went to Utah where she honed her reporting, writing and telecasting skills more. After graduating with a journalism degree in her resume, she spent some time as an intern with CBS Sports.

Holly Rowe started as a college football sideline reporter

After her stint with CBS, Holly Rowe worked for ABC Sports from 1995 to 1996 as a college sideline reporter. It didn’t take long before she landed a full-time gig with ESPN doing the same thing she did. After building a name as a football reporter, she was asked to be part of the women’s college basketball and volleyball scenes.

Rowe started as a play-by-play commentator for the said sports. She also pitched in where she was needed, covering even the women’s World Cup. In 2021, she made history when she became the first Utah Jazz female play-by-play caller. However, it’s been women’s basketball that has made her quite a celebrity in her own right.

Holly Rowe’s interview with Caitlin Clark as the Indiana Fever’s No. 1 pick has become viral

Holly Rowe was a constant presence during Caitlin Clark’s March Madness journey. Rowe was present when Iowa got its revenge against Angel Reese and LSU in the Elite Eight. She was in the building when Clark’s team pipped the UConn Huskies in the Final Four. Unsurprisingly, she shared some of the limelight after the Hawkeyes lost to South Carolina in the championship game.

Rowe interviewed an emotional Dawn Staley after the Gamecocks got their revenge on Iowa in the championship game. South Carolina prevented Clark from lifting a national title but Staley was full of praise for this year’s women’s Wooden Award winner.

But, the interview that has gone viral was Holly Rowe’s moment with Caitlin Clark after she was named the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. Clark responded when asked what was going through her head before her name was called:

"I've dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade...more than anything just trying to soak it in."

Rowe also covers the WNBA so it’s very likely she will continue to rub elbows with Clakr and most of the league’s best pro women’s basketball players.

