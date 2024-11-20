Who is LA Sparks' new head coach? Closer look at Curt Miller's replacement to lead Cameron Brink's team

Cameron Brink and the LA Sparks will play for a new coach starting next season. Lynne Roberts will guide the team after Curt Miller’s dismissal. Miller compiled a 25-55 record, the worst across the last two seasons in the WNBA.

Roberts, who played four years of college basketball at Seattle Pacific, never experienced the WNBA as a player or coach. She began her coaching career as an assistant coach in her alma mater before moving to Chico State (2002-2006), Pacific Tigers (2006-2015) and the Utah Utes (2015-2024).

At Chico State, her first head-coaching gig, she led the Wildcats to an 86-31 record in four years. They reached the NCAA Division II Final Four in her last year with the school.

Cameron Brink’s new coach couldn’t replicate the same success with the Pacific Tigers in her first seven years with the program. She led the school to a 96-121 record while playing in the Big West Conference. In the next two years, the team improved to 39-23.

Lynne Roberts’ most successful coaching years happened in her last three years with the Utah Utes. During that span the school reached the NCAA second round, the Sweet Sixteen and a repeat second round appearance. She had a 162-115 record in nine seasons with the school.

Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson and Dearica Hamby give Lynne Roberts a core to work with

Cameron Brink’s ACL injury torpedoed a promising year for the LA Sparks. Brink was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Two spots later, the Sparks also grabbed Rickea Jackson to form the foundation of the team. Dearica Hamby is the veteran star helping the two emerging stars lead the team.

Lynne Roberts has a core in place to work with. The Sparks will draft No. 2 next season, adding another weapon for Roberts to mold. Paige Bueckers, considered by experts the best collegiate player to enter next year’s draft, could be out when the Sparks pick. LA can regardless get a valuable addition with the second pick.

Cameron Brink and Co. give Lynne Roberts a foundation to succeed in her first year coaching in the WNBA.

