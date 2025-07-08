"Who is that?" - Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts reacts to DeWanna Bonner reportedly joining fiancee Alyssa Thomas on his team

DeWanna Bonner is expected to sign with the Phoenix Mercury. Bonner is a former Mercury player who helped the team win two WNBA titles during her first stint in Phoenix. She won her first title in her rookie year in 2009, the same year she notched the Sixth Player of the Year award.

Ad

Bonner then won her second title with the Mercury in 2014, one year before making her first All-Star appearance.

When asked about his thoughts on Bonner rejoining her old team, Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts couldn't help but give a playful response.

"Who is that," Tibbetts humorously questioned. "I have no comment on this at the moment."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

What makes DeWanna Bonner's arrival interesting is the fact that she will be reuniting with her fiancee, Alyssa Thomas, who is also playing for the Phoenix Mercury. This wouldn't be the first time the couple has played together. Bonner and Thomas were previously teammates for five consecutive seasons with the Connecticut Sun.

When Bonner joined the Sun back in 2020, it didn't take long until she and Thomas fell in love and began dating. In 2023, the couple got engaged during the WNBA All-Star Weekend. Fast forward to the present day, after being 33 games apart in the 2025 season, Bonner and Thomas will soon reunite, this time suiting up for the Mercury.

Ad

DeWanna Bonner's Fever exit rumored to be tied to Caitlin Clark's incident last season

DeWanna Bonner was waived by the Indiana Fever after playing only nine games with the team. While it's been some time since Bonner was let go by Indiana, many are still wondering why it happened.

Some rumors suggest that Bonner's exit could be due to the heated exchange that took place between the Fever and Connecticut Sun last season. Bonner played for the Sun last year and got involved in an altercation with the Fever after DiJonai Carrington got in the face of Caitlin Clark.

Sources report that DeWanna Bonner's abrupt exit could be her way of proving her loyalty to DiJonai Carrington. Both players were close friends during their time as teammates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More