"Who we thought CC would be": WNBA fans hail Sabrina Ionescu's season-high 31-point game

The New York Liberty faced the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday with Sabrina Ionescu being the star performer. She scored a game-high 31 points, collected two rebounds, and had nine assists in the 93-80 victory over the Sparks.

Her performance mesmerized the fans as they drew comparisons between the Liberty player and the league's newest star Caitlin Clark.

One fan made a bold comparison between the two WNBA players.

"This is who we thought CC would be."

Other fans joined the fray and drew comparisons between the two players as well.

"See kids, this is the real Caitlin Clark," @ItalianScal617 said.

"People comparing Reese and cc to their god mother. Sabrina is way too clear ffs," @Lfcolaaaa said.

While most of the fans drew comparisons between Clark and Ionescu, some fans defended the WNBA rookie.

"Caitlin Clark before Tic-Tac," @MoeDeportes said.

Ionescu and the Liberty will be playing the Los Angeles Sparks again on Saturday.

Sabrina Ionescu debuts new Nike Sabrina 2 colorway against the Sparks

Sabrina Ionescu debuted a new colorway of her signature shoe line, 'Sabrina 2' on Thursday night against the Sparks. The New York Liberty star has an endorsement deal with the sportswear giant Nike who produces her signature line of basketball sneakers.

The new iteration follows the same design pattern as the original Sabrina 2 sneakers. It sports black and white as the primary shade on the sneaker. The vamp of the show features a satin feel black mesh along with a white and black textured mesh that covers the lower section of the vamp.

The outsole and the midsole of the sneaker are divided between white and black paint jobs. The quarter of the shoe is black while the swoosh holds a silver color Nike logo. The foxing has a white and black mesh texture going all around the back of the sneaker. The quarter overlay has a white shade maintaining the overall white and black theme of the sneaker.

The laces, eyestay, and the tongue of the sneaker are also black. The tongue holds the bold letter 'S' which is an emblem of Sabrina Ionescu's signature shoe line. The new Nike Sabrina Colorway 2 has not yet hit the retail stores and the fans will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on them.