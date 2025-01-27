Why is Alyssa Thomas not playing against Rose BC? Laces star's absence in Unrivaled explored (Jan. 27)

Earlier this month, Alyssa Thomas became one of the many women to make history by partaking in the first season of Unrivaled. However, after just a handful of games, she finds herself on the sidelines.

Ahead of Monday's slate of games, Unrivaled announced roster changes. Thomas and Jackie Young were ruled out of Laces' matchup against Rose. In a corresponding move, Natisha Hiedeman has been recalled from Phantom and assigned to Laces.

Thomas is out for Laces because of a knee injury she suffered in their last matchup against Vinyl over the weekend.

Laces have been one of the top teams in Unrivaled to start the season, coming out of the gates with a 3-0 record. They are one of two undefeated teams remaining alongside Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls.

Down a pair of their top contributors, Laces have a tough challenge ahead as they attempt to remain undefeated against Angel Reese's Rose.

This matchup is set to tip-off at 8:30 pm ET and will air on ESPN.

Thomas has averaged 14.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in three games.

Alyssa Thomas opens up on the benefits of playing locally in Unrivaled

Like most of her WNBA counterparts, Alyssa Thomas has spent her offseasons playing overseas. That's changed this offseason and the veteran forward opened up on one of the biggest positives of Unrivaled.

Unrivaled offers some of the highest salaries in women's sports, and gives players a chance to stay local. Following the Laces' last matchup, Thomas reflected on not having to travel in the offseason. She said she is looking forward to being able to make up for lost time with her family while still supporting herself financially.

"Somebody that's played overseas for my whole entire career," Thomas said. "I've missed out on a lot of things, lot of holidays and spending time with family.

"It's moreso things like that and having an opportunity just to make up on lost time with family."

Thomas has spent the last decade in the WNBA with the Connecticut Sun, where she was picked fourth overall in 2014. In her international career, she has represented teams in Korea, Turkey, the Czech Republic and China.

