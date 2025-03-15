Why is Angel Reese not playing against Laces? Unrivaled DPOY's absence on Rose BC explored (March 15)

After being named the first-ever Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year, Angel Reese is set to miss Sunday's semifinal game against Laces BC. On Monday, Reese exited Rose's game against Vinyl BC with what appeared to be a wrist injury, the same wrist that was surgically repaired in her rookie season with the Chicago Sky.

Ad

On Friday, Rose BC coach Nola Henry played her cards close to the vest, providing no update on Reese or Kahleah Copper ahead of Sunday's game. Now, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Reese is set to miss Sunday's game with what is described as a hand injury.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Andrews relayed a more comprehensive update to fans:

"Angel Reese is OUT of tomorrow’s semifinals game due to a hand injury she sustained in the final game of the regular season, per Unrivaled. She could be seen grabbing at her left wrist in the third quarter before exiting the game — the same wrist she had surgery on in September."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

So far, no further details have emerged surrounding the extent of the injury. Given that Reese has just been six months removed from surgery on her wrist, the concern now is whether she will need to undergo additional surgery or if the injury will potentially impact the 2025 WNBA season.

Looking back at the wrist injury Angel Reese sustained late last year that brought an end to her rookie season

During her rookie year, Angel Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game in 34 games before a wrist injury ended her season. During a Sep. 6 game against the LA Sparks, Reese fell to the ground on a potential and-one play.

Ad

As she fell, she put her hands out behind her to catch her fall. Moments later, she was seen clutching at her wrist before exiting the game.

Several days later, after it was announced that the injury would force her to undergo surgery, Reese gave fans an update via TikTok, explaining that if she didn't go through surgery, there was a chance she could quickly develop arthritis.

"Basically, the doctors told me that I could either not get surgery or have surgery," Reese said. "The risk of not having surgery -- I could literally have arthritis at 22 years old.

Ad

"That wasn't an option. The bone could literally crack and completely shatter. Right now, it's like a hairline. ... They're going to put a small screw in it. And I wasn't going for it getting any bigger."

After four weeks in a hard cast and two weeks in a soft cast, Angel Reese dove headfirst into a physical therapy program, getting herself ready for the inaugural Unrivaled season.

While her play has been impressive, with the Rose BC forward getting work in with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie to take her game to the next level, the latest injury could be problematic for the team as they seek a championship win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback