Why is Angel Reese not playing tonight against Atlanta Dream? Chicago Sky star's unexpected absence from game explored

Angel Reese won't suit up for the Chicago Sky on their Wednesday game against the Atlanta Dream. According to the Sky, Reese has been ruled out due to a leg injury and will miss her first game of the 2025 WNBA season. Since the campaign began, the former LSU star has played in every game so far.

The Dream vs. Sky game will be the curtain call for the first half of the season, preceding the league's All-Star break. The WNBA features five games that night.

Reese's latest outing saw her register 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists against the Minnesota Lynx. Despite that, the Sky suffered a 91-78 loss against the Lynx.

It's still unclear if Angel Reese will miss the WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday. The two-time All-Star was drafted as a reserve player for Napheesa Collier's team.

Fans react to Angel Reese's injury

Angel Reese's recent injury has affected some fans. After all, she's playing great in July. The Sky forward has appeared in five games this month, averaging 18.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. What's left fans amazed is how well she's been shooting the ball. The Chi-Town Barbie is making 55.6% of her shots from the field.

It's different from her first six games of the season. During that stretch, Reese averaged 10 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 31.1% shooting. The difference has been night and day, which is why seeing her go down before the All-Star break has affected a few fans.

They revealed their thoughts on Reese's recent injury online.

"ITS ALWAYS SOMETHING , BEING A CHICAGO SKY FAN DAWG IS TOUGH!!! Omfg why herr 😭😭😭😭😭😭," a fan said.

"As a CC fan, I remember how gut wrenching this is for a fan to see. All of the players deserve respect. I hope Angel recovers quickly," another fan wished Reese the best.

"That's what happens when you have to play all the positions," one fan commented.

Other fans hope to see the star forward back in action for the All-Star game.

"I hope my sis is good for Saturday 😤🤬🙏🏽" someone commented.

"Better be not serious 🧐…." a fan hoped for the best.

"i hope she's just resting for all star," a fan reacted.

Fans are eager to watch Angel Reese play against Caitlin Clark in the All-Star Game. But they'll have to wait for another update on Reese's situation.

