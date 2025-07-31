  • home icon
Why was Brittney Griner ejected from the game against Dallas Wings? Reason revealed

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 31, 2025 02:16 GMT
Why was Brittney Griner ejected from the game against Dallas Wings? (Photo: IMAGN)
Why was Brittney Griner ejected from the game against Dallas Wings? (Photo: IMAGN)

Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner was ejected from the game against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Griner has been playing well since the All-Star break, but why was she thrown out of the Dream-Wings game?

Less than a minute into the second half, Griner was battling with Haley Jones for the rebound when referee Angelica Suffren called the Dream center for a personal foul. The 10-time WNBA All-Star didn't like the call or the lack of one during their tussle for the ball.

Suffren then called her for a technical foul, which was a warning for Griner to calm down. However, the one-time WNBA champion doubled down and made physical contact with Suffren, who had no other choice but to call for another technical foul on Griner.

Just like in the NBA, two unsportsmanlike technical fouls in the WNBA will result in an ejection. Brittney Griner had to be calmed down by the Atlanta Dream coaching staff, with an assistant accompanying her back to the locker room. Griner was still yapping at the official as she was escorted away from the court.

It was a frustrating night for Griner, who only had four points and four rebounds before her ejection. The physicality of the WNBA has been a topic of discussion all season long, with referees being criticized for allowing it to a point of frustration for players and coaches.

Luckily for the Dream, Naz Hillmon saved the day by hitting the game-winning 3-point shot with 2.6 seconds left to give Atlanta the 88-85 victory. Hillmon came off the bench to score 21 points, knocking down five threes.

The Dallas Wings had a chance to send the game to overtime, but Paige Bueckers missed her attempt from beyond the arc.

Brittney Griner earned praise from Dream head coach before Wings game

Brittney Griner earned praise from Dream head coach before Wings game. (Photo: GETTY)
Brittney Griner earned praise from Dream head coach before Wings game. (Photo: GETTY)

Before Wednesday's game against the Dallas Wings, Brittney Griner earned a lot of praise from Atlanta Dream head coach Karl Smesko. The former women's college basketball coach was very impressed with the veteran's play, especially after the All-Star break.

"The three games since we’ve been back from the break, she just looks really comfortable out there," Smesko said, according to ClutchPoints. "You know, she has an assortment of offensive moves. And if you just take the Minnesota game, they're playing her one-on-one in the post to begin the game, and she was just scoring in a variety of ways."
Following their win over the Dallas Wings, the Dream improved to 16-11 and tied for the fourth-best record in the WNBA.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
