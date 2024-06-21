"Why even bother dribbling?"- WNBA fans blast Angel Reese for multiple double dribble violations

During the Chicago Sky's matchup against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, the Sky's star rookie Angel Reese made a fast break run, which featured her committing multiple double dribble violations ahead of her layup to score two points. The fouls were not called by the WNBA officials, which left many fans baffled.

Reacting to the footage of the play, WNBA fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to bash Angel Reese for her multiple double dribble violations.

"Why even bother dribbling?" a fan tweeted.

"That’s awesome. A double-double-dribble," a fan tweeted.

"I love Angel but this jus straight up exposed she can’t dribble," a fan tweeted.

"Yo what is that, it's like traveling from earth to mars 😂," a fan tweeted.

"This looks like a 9-year old boy in the layup line showing off his left," a fan tweeted.

A few fans also called out the Sky rookie for the violation, using her earlier comment about Caitlin Clark being favored by WNBA officials with a "special whistle".

"Some people just have a special whistle I guess," a fan tweeted.

"Maybe Reese was referring to herself about that “special whistle”," a fan tweeted.

Wednesday's game concluded with the Sky snapping their four-game losing streak with an 83-72 win against the Wings. Angel Reese became the first rookie in WNBA history to record seven straight double-doubles after she led the Sky's victory charge with 16 points, 18 rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the game.

Angel Reese implies WNBA officials prefer Caitlin Clark with "special whistle"

In the post-game interview after the Chicago Sky's 91-83 loss against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, Angel Reese implied that the WNBA referees have a "special whistle" in favor of Caitlin Clark. She implied that while claiming that the Sky did not receive sufficient foul calls, while also alleging that Clark was not called for many fouls.

"I think we went up really strong a lot of times and we didn't get a lot of calls," Reese said. "And going back and looking at the film, I've seen a lot of calls that weren't made. I guess some people got a special whistle."

This came after Reese was called for a flagrant foul for hitting Clark on the head while attempting to block the Fever star rookie's shot in the third quarter of the game.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark will battle it out again as the Chicago Sky face the Indiana Fever for their third matchup of the season on Sunday.