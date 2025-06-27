Why is Kamilla Cardoso not playing tonight against Valkyries? Latest update on Sky star's absence (June 27)

Kamilla Cardoso is coming off her best performance as a pro on Tuesday in the Chicago Sky's 97-86 win over the LA Sparks. Cardoso finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists, going 10-for-15 from the field. However, she's not playing in Friday's game against the Golden State Valkyries.

According to the Sky's latest injury report, Cardoso has been ruled out of tonight's contest at the Chase Center. Fans have nothing to worry about because the South Carolina product is not injured. She was given time away from the team to represent Brazil in the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup.

Cardoso is set to miss at least three games from June 28 to July 6, with the international competition set to take place in Santiago, Chile. If Brazil doesn't make it far, she'll likely return to the Sky earlier than expected.

Kamilla Cardoso has had an up-and-down campaign for the Chicago Sky so far this season. Cardoso would look dominant in one game, just like last Tuesday, and then she'll barely get any playing time in the following contest. She has been inconsistent but still averages 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

In her absence, the Sky will likely turn to Elizabeth Williams and Michaela Onyenwere to fill in the void left by Cardoso. Angel Reese is also expected to shoulder more load on offense. She's also coming off her best game against the LA Sparks.

Reese had 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals in the win. She shot a tremendous 6-12 from the field and 6-for-7 from the charity stripe. The victory snapped Chicago's three-game losing streak.

Kamilla Cardoso credits her teammates for her career night

Kamilla Cardoso credits her teammates for her career night. (Photo: GETTY)

Kamilla Cardoso doesn't want to get all the credit after scoring 27 points in the Chicago Sky's win over the LA Sparks. Cardoso credited her teammates for her career night, telling reporters after the game that they found her when she was open.

"I think my teammates did a great job of finding me today when I was open," Cardoso said.

Cardoso was the third pick of last year's WNBA draft, but she was overshadowed by Angel Reese, who was the seventh selection. She also had a shoulder injury in the preseason that derailed her rookie campaign. They have chemistry at times, with Reese trying her best to find Cardoso open in the paint.

