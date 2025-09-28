  • home icon
Why Napheesa Collier and $200,000 Guard won't play against Mercury: Star duo's absence from must-win Game 4 explained (Sep. 28)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 28, 2025 11:00 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Minnesota Lynx - Game Two - Source: Getty
Phoenix Mercury v Minnesota Lynx - Game Two - Source: Getty

The Minnesota Lynx’s season will be on the line when they face the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday. The Lynx will be severely shorthanded for the biggest game of their season as franchise star Napheesa Collier and key contributor DiJonai Carrington have been ruled out.

Collier suffered a potential season-ending left ankle injury in Minnesota’s Game 3 loss. She was in tears and had to be helped off the court and was later seen using a wheeled scooter postgame. On Saturday, Minnesota announced that Collier is not ruled out for the season, only for Game 4 against the Mercury.

In addition to Napheesa Collier, DiJonai Carrington, who is on a $200,000 contract, will also miss Sunday's contest due to a left foot injury. She was ruled out for the season before the team’s semifinal series against the Mercury began.

To make matters worse for the Minnesota Lynx, coach Cheryl Reeve will not be on the sidelines during Game 4. The veteran tactician was handed a one-game ban by the WNBA for her unrestrained emotional outburst on the court in Game 3 and for criticizing the officials during the postgame.

Minnesota entered the postseason as the top seed, having finished with the best regular-season record and widely regarded as favorites to win the championship.

Two weeks into the playoffs, however, the situation has changed drastically. The Lynx are now one loss away from elimination. With the game taking place in Phoenix, the shorthanded Lynx face long odds to extend the series to a fifth game.

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury Game 4?

The Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury game will take place on Sunday, Sep. 28, at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Lynx vs. Mercury game will be telecast live on ESPN while Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) will stream the game live.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
