Why New York Liberty suspended Betnijah Laney-Hamilton's contract? Real reason explored

Defending champion New York Liberty have suspended guard/forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton due to suffering a non-WNBA injury in the offseason, the team announced on Wednesday.

According to women's basketball insider Khristina Williams, the Liberty went the route of suspending Laney-Hamilton to "allow the team to remove her contract from the cap while keeping exclusive negotiation rights for the future."

Laney-Hamilton suffered a meniscus tear while playing for Laces BC in Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 professional women's basketball league co-founded by Liberty star Breanna Stewart.

Laney-Hamilton was key to New York's championship run last season, despite dealing with knee issues. She notably delivered a 20-point performance in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals to help the Liberty tie the series at one game apiece.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

