"Why is it now looked down upon": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas defends Angel Reese's rebounding prowess

Michael Jordan’s former Washington Wizards teammate, Etan Thomas defended Angel Reese. Thomas clapped back at the critics who dismissed the Chicago Sky star’s rebounding skills.
Thomas seemed to be confused over the double standard, claiming that NBA legends have been lauded for the same trait that Reese is often being ridiculed for.
“Rebounding has always been regarded as a special skill set,” Thomas’ caption on the graphic read. “Dennis Rodman, Ben Wallace, Moses Malone etc etc. So why is it now looked down upon when Angel Reese is setting rebounding records.”
His post included two graphics highlighting Reese’s achievements. One showcased her offensive rebounding prowess, while the other noted her becoming the player with the most rebounds (647) through the first 50 games in WNBA history.
Despite the Chicago Sky’s recent 80-75 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, Reese continued to make history. With a 16-point, 17-rebound double-double, she became the first player in WNBA history to record five consecutive games with 15+ rebounds. During this stretch, she's averaging 17.4 rebounds per game.
Angel Reese clapped back at haters trolling her for rebounding
Angel Reese has faced plenty of criticism since joining the WNBA for her rebounding, particularly for grabbing her own missed shots. But instead of backing down, Reese turned the negativity into a business move.
"Whoever came up with the 'mebounds' thing, y'all ate that up," Reese said. "Because mebounds, crebounds, keybounds, tebounds... Anything that comes off the board, it's mine."
Shortly after that fiery statement, Reese trademarked the term “Mebounds” and launched a signature merch line.
When she made history as the first player to record five consecutive games with 15+ rebounds, Reese had the perfect response for her doubters. She reposted ESPNW’s Instagram graphic, which consisted of a graphic with details of the achievement and added a link to her website, where fans can now shop her “Mebounds” collection.
Despite Angel Reese’s impressive individual campaign, averaging 12.6 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, the Sky are placed 12th in the standings with a 5-12 record.