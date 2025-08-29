Why is Rickea Jackson in danger of missing game vs Indiana Fever? Reasons explored (Aug. 29)

Rickea Jackson may not play against the Indiana Fever on Friday. The LA Sparks player has been a key contributor in the purple and gold's quest to secure a playoff spot this season.

However, during Spark's 92-84 loss against the Mercury on Tuesday, Jackson limped off the court in the third quarter. She headed to the locker room and returned to the bench shortly after.

Later, Jackson checked back into the game but couldn't help her team win. The Sparks announced that she had suffered an ankle injury. It did not seem to be anything serious, given that Jackson returned to the bench and finished the game with 21 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block.

However, she may still miss out on the matchup against the Fever. The Sparks are battling to secure a playoff spot. They have a 17-19 record and are the ninth-ranked team in the standings. With only seven games remaining on their schedule after Tuesday, the purple and gold can take some precautionary measures.

Rickea Jackson is listed as day-to-day on the injury report, which means her participation will depend on her medical status and the coach's decision before the game. The Sparks could rest her for one game to let her recover fully and be ready for the remaining games.

It would be the best course of action for LA, given the injury troubles they have been through this season.

Rickea Jackson reveals reasons behind her love for LA

Rickea Jackson has become a cornerstone for the LA Sparks in a short time. She started her journey with the purple and gold after getting drafted fourth in the 2024 draft.

In just two years, Jackson has become a starter for her team and has carried them to victory many times. On Aug. 20, the Sparks forward appeared as a guest on State Farm's "Passing Time," where she revealed the reasons behind her love for LA.

"Coming to LA was definetly a culture shock being from Detroit," she said. "It's a lot to do but I love it now because it's like whatever vibe I am in, I can find something that can help me fulfill that. It's just so many things that you can access... you can find whatever you are looking for." (Timetsamp: 0:33)

The forward also revealed that she found her footing this season post the All-Star break and that she is being aggressive in her offensive plays to help her team win more.

