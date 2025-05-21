Why is Rickea Jackson not playing tonight against Mercury? Reason behind Sparks star's absence revealed (May 21)

LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson will miss Wednesday’s regular season matchup against the Phoenix Mercury as she has been ruled out due to concussion protocol. Jackson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, sustained an apparent facial injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The team confirmed that Jackson did not travel to Phoenix, with medical staff determining it was best for her to remain in Los Angeles and focus on recovery. Her absence will be a significant setback for the Sparks as she serves not only as a starting forward but also as one of the team’s most reliable two-way players.

Jackson, a standout from Tennessee, logged 23 minutes against the Lynx but struggled to find her rhythm, finishing with eight points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 4 of 11 from the field. The game marked her second appearance of the season, following an all-round showing in the Sparks’ season-opening win over the Golden State Valkyries.

In the Sparks’ season opener against the Golden State Valkyries, Rickea Jackson didn’t have her most efficient shooting night but demonstrated her ability to stretch the floor with confident perimeter shooting. She also impressed on the defensive end, showcasing quick footwork and strong physical mechanics to make an impact.

Jackson logged 35 minutes and 14 seconds of playing time and delivered a well-rounded performance. She posted 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5 of 15 from the field, including an impressive 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Where to watch LA Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury?

The LA Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury game will take place on Wednesday, May 21, at the PHX arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Sparks vs. Mercury game will be broadcast live on AZFamily (local) and Spectrum SportsNet LA (local). Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

