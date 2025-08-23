  • home icon
Why is Sabrina Ionescu not playing against the Atlanta Dream? Liberty guard's absence explored (Aug. 23)

By Avi Shravan
Modified Aug 23, 2025 17:16 GMT
Why is Sabrina Ionescu not playing against the Atlanta Dream? Liberty guard's absence explored

Sabrina Ionescu will not play against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday because of a left foot injury. The Liberty ruled out their star guard three hours before tip-off.

Ionescu has been a key contributor to New York's success this season. However, she suffered a left foot injury after she got tangled with Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso. They both chased a loose ball in the Liberty's 91-85 loss to the Sky on Thursday.

Ionescu was listed as day-to-day in the initial injury report. With this injury, she'll join Breanna Stewart on the bench.

Other New York players on the injury list are Nyara Sabally (knee) and Isabelle Harrison (concussion). The Liberty have lost eight games since Stewart got injured in July, and dropped to fifth place with a 22-14 record.

WIth only seven games remaining on the schedule after Saturday, every game will be crucial for the team. The healthy players will have to give it their all and stack up as many wins as they can to qualify for the postseason.

Sabrina Ionescu channels her inner Steph Curry after in Liberty's win over the Lynx

Sabrina Ionescu channeled her inner Steph Curry during an on-court postgame interview. The four-time All-Star played a crucial role in the Liberty's 85-75 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. She scored 17 points, including a 30-foot 3-pointer with less than 35 seconds remaining.

The courtside reporter asked Ionescu for her thoughts on the crucial bucket. The guard kept her response simple while channelling Curry.

"Night night," Ionescu said.
The Warriors superstar has been a mentor and friend to Ionescu for a long time. There are many similarities in their game, particularly their ability to shoot the ball from almost anywhere on the court.

Ionescu and Curry battled in the first-ever WNBA vs. NBA 3-point contest during the 2024 All-Star weekend. They went up against each other in the classic 3-point contest format.

Ionescu put up a great fight against the NBA's greatest shooter of all time. She tallied 26 points, but Curry won after recording 29 points.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

