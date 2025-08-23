Why is Sabrina Ionescu not playing against the Atlanta Dream? Liberty guard's absence explored (Aug. 23)

Sabrina Ionescu will not play against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday because of a left foot injury. The Liberty ruled out their star guard three hours before tip-off.Ionescu has been a key contributor to New York's success this season. However, she suffered a left foot injury after she got tangled with Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso. They both chased a loose ball in the Liberty's 91-85 loss to the Sky on Thursday.Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBALINKSabrina Ionescu (foot) ruled out Saturday.Ionescu was listed as day-to-day in the initial injury report. With this injury, she'll join Breanna Stewart on the bench.Other New York players on the injury list are Nyara Sabally (knee) and Isabelle Harrison (concussion). The Liberty have lost eight games since Stewart got injured in July, and dropped to fifth place with a 22-14 record.WIth only seven games remaining on the schedule after Saturday, every game will be crucial for the team. The healthy players will have to give it their all and stack up as many wins as they can to qualify for the postseason.Sabrina Ionescu channels her inner Steph Curry after in Liberty's win over the LynxSabrina Ionescu channeled her inner Steph Curry during an on-court postgame interview. The four-time All-Star played a crucial role in the Liberty's 85-75 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. She scored 17 points, including a 30-foot 3-pointer with less than 35 seconds remaining.The courtside reporter asked Ionescu for her thoughts on the crucial bucket. The guard kept her response simple while channelling Curry.&quot;Night night,&quot; Ionescu said.The Warriors superstar has been a mentor and friend to Ionescu for a long time. There are many similarities in their game, particularly their ability to shoot the ball from almost anywhere on the court.Ionescu and Curry battled in the first-ever WNBA vs. NBA 3-point contest during the 2024 All-Star weekend. They went up against each other in the classic 3-point contest format.Ionescu put up a great fight against the NBA's greatest shooter of all time. She tallied 26 points, but Curry won after recording 29 points.