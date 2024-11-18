Why is the Seattle Storm coaching staff under investigation? Closer look at players allegedly getting harassed & bullied by coaches

The Seattle Storm are investigating its coaches for alleged harassment and bullying of their players. The Storm finished last season with the fifth-best record in the WNBA at 25-15. However, they were swept by the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the playoffs.

According to the Chicago-Sun Times, the Storm franchise hired a law firm to investigate the coaching staff. Some players were allegedly mistreated in practice and after games by their coaches. Head coach Noelle Quinn, a former WNBA player, has been in charge of Seattle since 2021.

Quinn's coaching staff includes Ebony Hoffman, Pokey Chatman and Perry Huang. Hoffman is also an ex-WNBA player, while Chatman has been an assistant since 2022. She previously coached the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, and Huang recently left the organization to become an assistant for the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League.

A source told the Chicago Sun-Times that the coaching staff allegedly harassed and bullied their players for their on-court performance last season. There were reported incidents during practice and even during the games.

However, the Seattle Storm have not commented on the issue, with the investigation ongoing for two weeks and counting. The WNBA has also not released a statement regarding the matter, while the WNBPA acknowledged the situation and is aware of the current investigation.

Speaking to reporters for her exit interview at the end of the Storm's season in September, coach Noelle Quinn shared that she wanted to improve and work with an executive coach to help her with her leadership skills among other things.

"I have an executive coach that I work with to continue to work on my leadership skills and all the things that are important to me on my coaching journey," Quinn said. [2:27 - 2:41]

What's next for the Seattle Storm?

The Seattle Storm have six free agents in the upcoming offseason, including Nneka Ogwumike, Mercedes Russell, Sami Whitcomb, Victoria Vivians, Joyner Holmes and Gabby Williams. All players are unrestricted free agents and can sign with any team they want.

It will be very interesting to see how the current investigation and allegations against the Storm coaching staff affect their free agency plans. They have $712,377 in cap space, but will only have five players when the official free-agency window begins.

As for the draft, the Storm have the ninth pick and are in need of an additional ball-handler and playmaker, a 3-and-D player who can play guard and forward positions, and a couple of frontcourt players.

Seattle also has to worry about the expansion draft involving the Golden State Valkyrie. The Storm can only protect six of their players this coming Dec. 6 when the Valkyrie build their roster.

