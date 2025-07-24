"Why are you talking about Angel Reese like that?": Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman ready to confront Dave Portnoy as major collab looms

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Published Jul 24, 2025 01:26 GMT
Minnesota Lynx players Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman claimed on Wednesday that Angel Reese critic Dave Portnoy verbally agreed to appear on their podcast. Via their Twitch “Studbudz” channel, Williams said that the businessman only wanted to know when and where he was needed and he would show up.

Many of their fans pushed back against the idea because of Portnoy’s no-holds-barred comments against Reese. Williams countered those concerns:

“When Dave [Portnoy] comes on, we’re gonna ask him. ‘Hey, Dave, why are you talking about Angel [Reese] like that?’ You all see how simple that is? We don’t run away from conversations.”
Courtney Williams, the more outspoken co-host than Natisha Hiedeman, insisted that he wouldn’t let anybody push their opinions on her. She insisted that she is her "own person," who would make her “own judgment of people.” So while many “Studbudz” fans don’t want Dave Portnoy to appear, Williams is giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Fans of the Williams-Hiedeman podcast pushed back against a looming Portnoy appearance because of what he said about Angel Reese in the past. In May this year, he defended Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever fans who hate Reese. He called the Chicago Sky star an “instigator, agitator and jack-a** basically for the last couple of years."

Portnoy’s comments came after Reese tried to go after Clark, who committed a hard foul on the All-Star forward. The social media influencer added that Reese deserved criticism from fans for her actions after a “normal foul” from the Fever superstar.

Despite complaints from some “Studbudz” fans, Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman aim to bring Dave Portnoy on to discuss his comments about Angel Reese.

Fans react to Courtney Williams and Natasha Hiedeman’s plan to bring Dave Portnoy as a guest

Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman told their fans that they are eager to bring Dave Portnoy to their Twitch channel. The Minnesota Lynx guards are determined to hear his side of the narrative following his Angel Reese comments.

Williams vowed not to run away from tough conversations if Portnoy shows up as promised. Although most of the co-hosts’ fans don’t want the Barstool Sports founder to appear as a guest, Williams and Hiedeman are eager to go ahead with the plan. Only time will tell how the sit-down will proceed and how “Studbudz” fans will react to Portnoy’s devil-may-care style.

