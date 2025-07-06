Last season, Caitlin Clark and DiJonai Carrington were involved in an altercation that was widely covered by media outlets across the world. During game 1 of the first round matchup between the Fever and the Sun, Carrington, who played for the Sun last season, had unintentionally poked Clark in the eye during a play.

WNBA reporter Christine Brennan was among the journalists who questioned Carrington after Game 1 of the 2024 playoffs. Carrington, then with the Sun, was reportedly upset by Brennan's line of questioning, a reaction that has recently resurfaced online.

In an excerpt from Brennan's upcoming book "On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports," set for release on Tuesday, the journalist recalled an incident in which Carrington allegedly approached a group of reporters in a cafeteria before a game and began yelling at them.

"Why are you talking s**t about NaLyssa?" Carrington said in defense of her girlfriend. "I walked past and I heard you talking s**t about NaLyssa! It was you, out of your mouth!"

However, Brennan explained that Carrington was mistaken about the whole incident and was probably bitter with her because of their past interactions. She revealed that her group was waiting for the Fever to end their shootaround and were talking about the Fever's decision to sit out NaLyssa Smith before game 2 in the first-round series.

The Fever had planned to play veteran Temi Fagbenle in place of Smith but the information was confidential and they could not have revealed it to DiJonai Carrington who was playing for the opposing team. Later, the incident had escalated, and the league's executives were involved.

The journalists presented evidence in the form of audio recordings of their meeting, where they proved themselves innocent. Ultimately, the league officials told the reporters that they would follow up with the Sun on Carrington's behavior.

"Defamation of character": DiJonai Carrington responds to excerpt about her from Brennan's book

The excerpt from Christine Brennan's book is going viral, and it appears to have reached DiJonai Carrington. On Sunday, the Wings guard made a post on X, seemingly responding to the excerpt from Brennan's book.

"defamation of character atp 🥱" Carrington tweeted.

Carrington has not explicitly called out Brennan like she did in the past, according to her book. Instead, she has taken a sly approach this time to express her thoughts.

