  • "Why tf didn’t I make the dump?": Angel Reese reacts as 'ex-ChiKAHgo' star shares sweet apology to Jacy Sheldon

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jun 23, 2025 22:43 GMT
Angel Reese reacts as 'ex-ChiKAHgo' star shares sweet apology to Jacy Sheldon - Source: Getty

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has built a strong following on social media. She frequently engages with fans, and on Sunday, she responded to Kahleah Copper's Instagram post. Reese and Copper played together for the Rose BC in the Unrivaled 3x3 league.

Copper made a photo dump of her time so far with the Phoenix Mercury.

"Vegas. Connecticut. New York. ChiKAHgo. (P.S. Jacy I’m still sorry younginnn🙃)," Copper captioned the post.
Reese jokingly reacted to her photo missing in Copper's dump, which had a caption bearing an apology to Jacy Sheldon.

"why tf didn't make the dump???"
Angel Reese’s comment - Image via Instagram @_klc215

Reese's comment received a response from Copper.

"@angelreese5 bc we didn't take a good picture ANGEL!!!"
Kahleah Copper’s response - Image via Instagram @_klc215

Reese appeared to put the last word as she jokingly called Copper "weird."

"@_klc215 you weird"
Angel Reese’s final comment - Image via Instagram/@_klc215

Copper was traded to Mercury after seven seasons with Chicago. She left the Sky after helping them win a championship title in 2021 and was named Finals MVP.

She joined the Mercury in Feb. 2024 in exchange for Phoenix's 2024 WNBA draft third pick, 2025 second-round pick and 2026 first-round pick. Additionally, the Sky received rights to swap the 2026 second-round picks, forwards Brianna Turner and Michaela Onyenwere.

The Sky under Reese and coach Tyler Marsh has struggled this season. They're on a three-game losing run and sit 11th on the WNBA standings with a 3-10 record.

Angel Reese jokingly clashes with Kahleah Copper on social media

On June 12, Angel Reese responded to Kahleah Copper's post on X. Copper gave an update about changing the person who draws her brows.

"I hope she mess them up," Reese wrote. "thank ya."

Copper responded:

"YOU DEAD WRONGGGGGGG."

Copper had the last laugh as her Mercury defeated the Sky 107-86 on Saturday. Reese recorded nine points, two rebounds and two assists, while Copper finished with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists.

They face each other again on Aug. 3 at the Wintrust Arena. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. ET.

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by Ribin Peter
