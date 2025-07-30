"Why they violated her like that": WNBA fans react as Angel Reese's blown layup has commentators chuckling

After being sidelined in the last two games, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese returned to the court against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. Although she didn't do much to prevent her team's sixth consecutive defeat, one moment from the game went viral on social media.It showed Reese receiving the ball from Rebecca Allen just outside the Mystics' paint. However, when she made her way to the basket, she fumbled the layup and hit the bottom of the rim instead.Reese got the rebound, but was blocked from making a second attempt by Washington forward Shakira Austin and rookie Kiki Iriafen. To stop Reese from scoring, Iriafen went hard on her and a foul was called.It led to many reactions from fans on X.&quot;😂😂😂😂😂😂 why they violated her like that,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Angel doesn’t jump to shoot, goofiest player in wnba history,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;She’s so fuc***g awful,&quot; one fan said.Fan reactions varied.&quot;Absolutely horrible at all aspects except rebounding her own misses,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Fell off so fast she on @brickcenter already,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I’ve coached 8 graders on a mixed team that are better than her,&quot; a fan said.Despite her shooting struggles, Reese still posted 22 points and 13 rebounds, marking her 11th consecutive double-double.Angel Reese proud of turning around performances after eight-game slump to start the seasonAngel Reese's start to her second WNBA season has been far from what she hoped for. The Chicago forward struggled with poor performances before turning the tide.During an interview with ESPN after the Sky's 92-85 win over the LA Sparks on June 29, Reese revealed what worked well for her. It was the fourth consecutive game with 15+ rebounds.&quot;Yeah, I mean, I always say to myself before every game, God doesn't give me any storm that I can't handle,&quot; Reese said.Reese had 24 points and 16 rebounds in that game and hasn't looked back since. However, while she has continued to excel individually, she is hoping that her team's fortunes change for the better soon.