Why will Golden State Valkyries not play Game 2 against Lynx at Chase Center? Reason revealed

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 17, 2025 02:52 GMT
Why will Golden State Valkyries not play Game 2 against Lynx at Chase Center? Reason revealed. (Photo: IMAGN)
Why will Golden State Valkyries not play Game 2 against Lynx at Chase Center? Reason revealed. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Valkyries are hosting the Minnesota Lynx for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday. However, the game would be played at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, and not at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Ad

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Marisa Ingemi, the Valkyries were unable to play at the Chase Center because of the ongoing Laver Cup. The tennis tournament was booked before the franchise was awarded to Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, so a compromise couldn't be made.

Valkyries team president and chief operating officer, Brandon Schneider, defended the decision to play the team's first-ever playoff home game in San Jose.

"The Laver Cup is a global tennis tournament that we booked several months before we were awarded a WNBA team," Schneider said, according to Alex Simon of SF Gate. "There was no way to avoid this. This is a 12-to-13-day thing. If it was a concert, you would say, 'OK, move the concert.' But that clearly is not an option with this."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Golden State Valkyries are pulling out all the stops to make the fans feel at home at the SAP Center. Marisa Ingemi reported that the team's mascot, Violet, and the dance team will be in attendance to create the same atmosphere as the Chase Center.

Game-day staples will remain, and every fan in attendance will receive a violet "First in a Lifetime" t-shirt. Season-ticket holders were also given the option to get similar seats at the SAP Center, with only a few hundred tickets left despite the travel from San Francisco to San Jose.

Ad

The SAP Center can welcome 18,500 fans, which is more than the Chase Center's 18,064 seating capacity. The hardwood floor from the Chase Center was even transported to San Jose.

Golden State Valkyries need to win Game 2 to force knockout in Minneapolis

Golden State Valkyries need to win Game 2 to force knockout in Minneapolis. (Photo: IMAGN)
Golden State Valkyries need to win Game 2 to force knockout in Minneapolis. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Valkyries looked overwhelmed in their playoff debut on Sunday against the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx in Game 1. The Lynx dominated from start to finish to get the easy 101-72 win and earn a 1-0 series lead. They have a chance to sweep the series on Wednesday in San Jose.

In addition to trying to stop Napheesa Collier, the Valkyries' offense needs to improve, especially the players off the bench. The starters did a good job, but they will need more from the likes of Laeticia Amehere, Monique Billings, Carla Leite and Iliana Rupert to have a chance of forcing Game 3 back to Minneapolis.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications