"Why in the world did they not have a stretcher?": Rachel DeMita baffled at Mercury's response to Satou Sabally's concussion injury

In the final minutes of Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury, Satou Sabally suffered a serious blow to her head. Despite clearly being in distress, she wasn’t given a stretcher to leave the court, resulting in fans criticizing the Mercury for their way of handling the situation. Rachel DeMita joined many in expressing her disappointment in the lack of proper medical attention that Sabally received.During her “Courtside Club” podcast, DeMita called out the Mercury’s medical staff for showing a lack of empathy. Instead of keeping her neck and head supported, they helped Sabally off the hardwood by walking her out.“They had to drag her up because she couldn't stand on her own,” DeMita said. “She couldn't walk on her own. She could barely hold her head up. Her head kept dropping down. She was not with it. They basically just threw her arms over top of two medical staff that are carrying her.”“But why in the world did they not have a stretcher out for her? Why in the world did they not at least have a wheelchair out there for her? This is the kind of thing that you have to take it as serious as it looks. You do not mess around with these types of things… Why do they not have her on a stretcher? This is something where this is truly player safety.”The incident happened at the 4:26 mark of the fourth quarter. After taking a shot attempt, Satou Sabally’s arms got tangled with Jackie Young’s. As the two became locked up, Sabally lost balance and fell, hitting her head hard against Kierstan Bell’s knee before crashing to the floor.Satou Sabally to miss potentially the final game of the 2025 WNBA seasonSatou Sabally delivered a dominant performance before suffering a head injury in the fourth quarter of Game 3. She put up 24 points, five rebounds and three assists, helping the Mercury erase a 17-point deficit. Despite her valiant effort, the team fell short in a 90-88 loss after A’ja Wilson hit a game-winning buzzer-beater.Due to a concussion, Satou Sabally will miss Friday’s Game 4. With the Mercury trailing 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, her last appearance of the 2025 WNBA season might have already come in Game 3. The Aces, riding a six-game winning streak against Phoenix, appear poised to complete the sweep.