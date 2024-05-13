"Why do y'all think somebody finna fly y'all out?" - Angel Reese hilariously reacts to fan comment on IG live

Angel Reese reacted to a fan comment on her recent Instagram Live. Reese had some time on her hands on Sunday even though the WNBA season is about to start in a few days. The Chicago Sky is set to open their campaign on the road against the Dallas Wings.

In a recent Instagram Live, Reese interacted with her 3.1 million followers while eating chicken from Wingstop. One fan commented that the Sky star should fly him out and meet, which was immediately turned down.

"Why do y'all think somebody finna fly y'all out?" Reese commented.

The fan tried to shoot his shot and missed badly since he got called out by Angel Reese, who was baffled as to why she would fly someone out just to meet. Reese, if she wanted, could definitely fly someone out considering she has an NIL deal valued at around $1.8 million.

Some fans might be just too confident to think they have a shot at Reese, who recently broke up with Florida State guard Cam'Ron Fletcher. The couple have been together since last year, but the LSU product announced before the start of this year's tournament that they separated.

"Yeah, I'm single. I don't got no man. Don't attach me to no man. That's all I'mma say. That's it. I do what's best for me, that's it. I'm the catch! Let's not get it twisted," Reese wrote. [H/T People Magazine]

Angel Reese's potential impact on WNBA

There's no doubt that Caitlin Clark will be the most influential player from this year's WNBA class. Clark's impact has already been felt by the league with the increase in demand, ticket prices, items and more. She has not played an official game, but she's doing a lot to grow the sport even more.

On the other hand, Angel Reese is also doing her best to grow the game in her own way. Reese doesn't have the same fanbase as Clark, but she has her own based on the amount of her followers on social media. Her impact is most likely from being a mainstream celebrity, which some NBA players have.

Reese's status is one of the reasons why she was invited to attend the 2024 Met Gala. One of the biggest events for celebrities all year, which also invited basketball royalty such as Dwyane Wade and Ben Simmons.

According to Nancy Armour of USA Today, Angel Reese's impact has already been felt in Chicago. The Sky fanbase has been looking for a star for a long time and they might have found one in the 22-year-old forward.

There's a buzz in the Windy City about the newly nicknamed "Chi-Town Barbie." Her jerseys have been selling out in stores and online, while her every move on the court was being cheered by home fans in a preseason game. It will only get louder for the regular season, especially if she performs and proves her doubters wrong.