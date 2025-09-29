Will JuJu Watkins still be eligible for 2027 WNBA draft? Understanding USC star's candidacy upon missing 2025-26 NCAA season

JuJu Watkins revealed on Sunday that she will sit out the 2025-26 NCAA season for the USC Trojans as she continues rehabbing her right ACL injury, which she suffered in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament last March.With Watkins set to miss the season, a question arises: Will she still qualify for the 2027 WNBA draft?She will not be eligible for the 2025 draft, nor the 2026 draft, since the league requires U.S. players to either be 22 years old during the draft year or be four years removed from high school.Watkins will become draft-eligible in 2027, once she completes her senior year and turns 22, whether or not she plays during that season.Still, CBS Sports pointed out that the draft rules could change under the next collective bargaining agreement. depending on when a new deal is finalized.She is projected to join a loaded 2027 draft class that includes Zhang Ziyu, Mikaylah Williams, Milaysia Fulwiley, Aaliyah Del Rosario, Madison Booker, and Hannah Hidalgo.If Watkins returns to her pre-injury form, she is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick, having already been named a two-time first-team All-American and winning both the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award in her sophomore year, when she averaged a conference-best 23.9 points per game and guided USC to a Big Ten regular-season crown.JuJu Watkins on her decision to miss the 2025-26 seasonIn a statement released by USC, JuJu Watkins said she is prioritizing her recovery above all else.&quot;These last few months have been filled with a lot of healing, rest and reflection,” she wrote. “Recovering from this injury hasn't been easy, and I want to say thank you -- your love, support and kind words have truly lifted me up during one of the most challenging times in my life.“Because you've been with me every step of the way, I wanted you to hear it from me directly that following the advice of my doctors and trainers I will sit out this season and fully focus on continuing to recover so I can come back to the game I love.”USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb echoed her support, saying in a statement that the program respects JuJu Watkins’ decision and expects her to continue serving as a leader and teammate even while sidelined.