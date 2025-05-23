"Will quit on this team" - Jason Whitlock makes bold prediction on Angel Reese's Sky future after terrible loss

Outspoken Angel Reese critic Jason Whitlock made a bold take on the Chicago Sky forward’s future on Thursday night, after her team stayed winless following a 25-point blowout loss to defending champs New York Liberty.

New York completely dominated from start to finish, cruising to a 99-74 win, while Reese had a rough outing, going 0-of-8 overall and hitting just two of six free throws for two points. She grabbed 12 rebounds, including eight on the offensive glass, but ended the night with a game-worst minus-25 rating in nearly 27 minutes of action.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the game, Whitlock said he predicts Reese might eventually “quit” on the Sky.

“Angel Reese is sniffing around the WNBA transfer portal tonight,” he said. “Trust me. Sky are a joke and Angel will quit on this team.”

Last season, the Sky were hovering around playoff contention before fading late, with Reese sidelined by a season-ending injury.

But transferring wouldn’t be unfamiliar territory for Reese. She began her college career at Maryland before moving to LSU in 2022, where she led the Tigers to a national title in 2023 by beating Caitlin Clark’s Iowa squad.

In Thursday’s defeat, Chicago was led by Rachel Banham, who scored 16 off the bench. Rebecca Allen added 11, while veteran Courtney Vandersloot led the starters with 14 points.

The Liberty made the most of Chicago’s sloppy play, turning 23 Sky turnovers into 27 points. Even though they lost the rebounding battle 36-28, New York still edged out Chicago in the paint, 24-22.

Angel Reese posts historically inefficient performance in loss to Liberty

Angel Reese has earned a reputation for inefficient scoring, and Thursday’s performance only added fuel to that fire. She missed all eight of her shots and went just 2-of-6 from the line.

She went 0-of-7 on attempts within four feet of the rim, tying the record for most such misses in a single game over the last 10 WNBA seasons.

On top of that, Reese recorded the most offensive rebounds without a single made field goal in WNBA history.

She’ll aim to bounce back and help the Sky get in the win column when they face the LA Sparks on Sunday.

