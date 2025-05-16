Wings GM Curt Miller expects continuity for Paige Bueckers-lead roster ahead of pivotal 2026 CBA changes

The Dallas Wings drafted Paige Bueckers No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Wings are ready to begin the season focused on Bueckers and Airke Ogunbowale, but are already looking towards the future. General manager Curt Miller has high hopes for the team staying together for the foreseeable future despite the changes on the horizon with the new collecitive bargaining agreement.

The WNBA's Players Association opted out of the previous CBA in October. The decision to restructure the deal came after the NBA and WNBA signed an 11-year, $77 billion media rights deal. The women's league will receive $2.2 billion over the course of the deal, which will drastically change the contracts players will sign.

In anticipation of new, more expensive deals once the new CBA kicks in, most free agents signed one-year deals this offseason. It was a smart move for the players to make, but it puts general managers in a tricky spot when it comes to building their teams. However, the Wings' GM isn't concerned about not being able to keep her team together around Paige Bueckers.

She told Front Office Sports writer Annie Costable that even though more money is available, she expects players to stay with their original teams. To her, continuity is paramount for players and their teams.

“No one enjoys change,” Wings GM Curt Miller said. “If you have a good experience and you come off a successful 2025 season, you feel valued with your role and holistically you’re going to see loyalty around the league. I also believe that with this many free agents, players will look at roles and if there is an opportunity to have an increased role.”

Paige Bueckers being on a four-year rookie contract gives Dallas a lot of flexibility moving forward. The team's biggest priority next offseason will be re-signing All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale to a long-term deal in order to keep their dynamic duo together for as long as possible.

What are the Dallas Wings' expectations in Paige Bueckers' first season?

For the Wings, this season is as much about rebuilding their reputation as it is contending for a playoff spot. They were near the bottom of the league's standings for a lot of last season and drama between Satou Sabally and the organization resulted in a messy exit this offseason. The team is hoping that Paige Bueckers can begin a new era for the team.

Dallas is building a new practice facility to better accomodate its players, but their stars will determine how quickly the team can finish their mini-rebuild. Bueckers and Ogunbowale are one of the best offensive backcourts in the league before playing one regular season game together, but Miller's job is to build a contender around them.

Having more money to pay players with next offseason than their competition is a big advantage for Miller and the Wings. However, next season's offseason and free agency period could be make-or-break for a team looking to rebound. Paige Bueckers figures to be a Wing for a while, putting the pressure on the organization to provide her with the help she needs to compete at the top of the league.

