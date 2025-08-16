  • home icon
Wings GM Curt Miller pinpoints major reason why Steve Kerr’s words echo his own WNBA coaching struggles

By Peter Okereke
Published Aug 16, 2025 17:15 GMT
Dallas Wings general manager Curt Miller opened up about his biggest struggle coming into the WNBA as a coach. Miller made this known via his X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday while quoting an interview where Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr detailed his coaching struggles.

Kerr appeared on the "Glue Guys Podcast," where he spoke about how developing young players has become difficult as a result of less practice time.

"We don't practice anymore," Kerr said. "So we have to develop these 19-year-old kids who are coming into the league without much practice time ... Frankly, I'm not great - I'm an older coach ... So I lean on the young [coaches]."
Miller agreed with the NBA coach and went further to point out exactly why Kerr's words are true in his experience. He wrote:

"This was my biggest adjustment as a coach coming into the W … you practice very little, certainly way less than college in terms of duration or intensity. You adapt & figure out quickly how to develop teams/players w/o much practice."
Miller and Kerr's words both highlight some of the challenges that older coaches face as the game continues to modernize and develop. However, in his current position as GM, the experience gained would undoubtedly afford Curt Miller another perspective to use for the Wings' benefit.

Curt Miller speaks out on Wings' team-building around Paige Bueckers

Earlier this month, Curt Miller spoke about the Wings' team-building approach around rookie Paige Bueckers. He compared the Wings' team-building approach to the existing model already implemented by the OKC Thunder.

During an interview with Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal, Miller said he sees their model with young players like Bueckers as the foundation for the franchise's success.

"She’s an elite athlete with great length and confidence," Afseth said. "A multiple-level scorer. Now, she’ll get more opportunity in this group of young scorers. It almost feels like we’re playing an All-Star game from the 2023 draft class — we’ve got five players from that class on this team.
"A lot of players with a lot of runway ahead of them. We’re taking a little bit of the OKC model — building with youth and picks."

The Wings are currently one of the youngest teams in the league. Still, it will be interesting to watch how Miller's grand plan unfolds.

Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Celebs, Pop Culture, Football and Basketball.
His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.

Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.
When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling.

